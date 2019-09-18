Avison Young recently announced that it has retained the exclusive right to sell three adjacent office buildings along Lindell Blvd in the Central West End. The properties offer a total of 1.56 acres.
4120 Lindell Blvd (11,498 SF on 0.416 acre) and 4130 Lindell Blvd (32,400 SF on 0.446 acre) are both owned and occupied by local non-profit Places for People. Included in the sale is a parking parcel across the street in the Schnucks-anchored Lindell Marketplace. Places for People will be relocating to a new facility in the first quarter of 2020.
4144 Lindell Blvd (62,475 SF on 0.441 acre) is an 80% leased multi-tenant office building; included in the sale is a 0.259 acre parking lot across the alley behind the building.
Avison Young Principal, Susan Finney, is exclusively representing both Places for People and Lindell Professional Building LLC.
“These properties offer potential buyers the chance to gain a foothold in the highly attractive Central West End/Midtown markets with proximity to the CORTEX Innovation District, St. Louis University, and the BJC Medical Complex,” said Finney. “There is potential for a developer to come in and purchase all three properties and create a really dynamic live-work-play opportunity.”
The properties are situated along Lindell Blvd, just west of North Sarah Avenue, benefiting from visibility and access along a high-traffic, east-west thoroughfare connecting the Central West End to Downtown St. Louis.