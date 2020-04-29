Michael A. Kahn, attorney and award-winning novelist, will discuss “Contract Clauses: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” from 10 a.m. to noon, May 2, during a free online workshop hosted by the St. Louis Writers Guild, in cooperation with St. Louis Volunteer Lawyers and Accountants for the Arts (VLAA).
Kahn will review several sample author contracts, provide negotiation tips, and answer questions.
To attend, go to Webex here and enter the meeting number 297 837 983 with password u7G5hbUKc49. Interested parties can also join by phone at +1-408-418-9388 with access code 297 837 983.
Kahn concentrates his practice in copyright, trademark, First Amendment and media law, including libel and privacy rights. He is a widely recognized trial lawyer in the area of general commercial litigation and regularly advises clients on a range of intellectual property matters.
In addition to his active practice, Kahn is an adjunct professor at Washington University School of Law, where he teaches an upper level course on Censorship and Free Expression. He is also the award-winning author of numerous novels and short stories.
Kahn serves on the Board of Advisers of the Gateway Journalism Review and is active in the Volunteer Lawyers and Accountants for the Arts.
Learn more about the St. Louis Writers Guild at www.stlwritersguild.org and the VLAA at www.vlaa.org.