The Saint Louis Art Museum’s “Dutch Painting in the Age of Rembrandt” opens a window to the spirit of 16th century Dutch art in an exhibition, arranged in five general categories: people, trade, religious buildings, story-telling and landscape.
The works were painted around the time of the Eighty Years’ War (1568-1648) — when the Netherlands revolted against Philip II of Spain, Calvinist Protestantism flourished and Roman Catholicism was outlawed.
A rising merchant class enabled the Dutch to become a global trading power. The bourgeoisie created a huge market for portrait artists such as Rembrandt and Frans Hals. Hals’ signature loose brush-work in “Portrait of a Man” captures an unknown subject attired in a high-priced Japanese gown.
The 62-year-old woman in Rembrandt’s “Portrait of Aeltje Uylenburgh” is a cousin to Rembrandt’s soon-to-be wife Saskia. The woman’s commanding presence, blushed face and starched linen dress with fur collar establishes her station, while her warm personality bestows a knowing look directly at the viewer.
Two of the largest works by Rembrandt are the pair of life-size portraits of Rev. Johannes Elison and his wife. Elison’s attire is that of an intellectual — bible and journal nearby as a sign of faith, a hand on his breast.
Willem van de Velde the Elder specialized in pen painting on whiteboard. His small work, “The Brederode off Vlieland,” captures citizens celebrating a maiden voyage of the largest warship joining 46 other warships. The sails, cannonry are carefully detailed, along with the Republic’s coat-of-arms.
In “Still Life with Flowers,” Rachel Ruysch paints a variety of rare plants. Her wealthy father, a Botany collector, had access to such rarities gathered from around the world.
The Saint Louis Art Museum gallery that highlights religious buildings gives us glimpses of the community’s use of former churches — after religious iconography, paintings and sculptures were removed, and walls were white-washed. Emanuel de Witte, casts multiple sources of reflected light on the walls, ribbing and gothic archways in his painting, “Interior of the Nieuwe Kerk, Amsterdam.” In the foreground, gravediggers prepare a tomb. A dog lifts his hind leg against a pillar.
“The Interior of the St. Bavo Church, Haarlem,” the center work in a grouping of three beautiful Saenredam paintings, depicts what had been the most important church in Haarlem. Saenredam dramatically magnifies the nave’s soaring vertical space.
Story-telling, in shifting from biblical myths to the everyday, presents narratives such as told by Jan Steen in “An Elegant Company Playing Cards,” which reveals comedic debauchery. A woman holding a superior hand in a card game apparently has already taken, at least temporarily, the man’s sword. A man in the background draws a woman into an embrace and the viewer understands that what at first appeared to be an inn is apparently a brothel.
People in landscapes are rendered in small scale, as in Jacob van Ruisdael’s “View of Alkmaar,” indicating the majesty of God in nature. People from all levels of society gather in Hendrick Avercamp’s poster image of the exhibition, “Winter Landscape Near a Village.”
Along with images of the three wonderful Rembrandt paintings, one walks from this exhibition with a sense of having seen what life was like at a time when people were becoming more independent. We see the “selfies” they made, in paint, of their communal life together, the turn-around of the economy and the religious changes being made, as well as stories they wanted to tell about ways they hoped to give meaning to their lives.
“Dutch Painting in the Age of Rembrandt” from the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston runs at the Saint Louis Art Museum through Jan. 12, 2020. For more information:, visit slam.org