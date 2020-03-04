The annual Artscope Wall Ball returns to Third Degree Glass Factory, 5200 Delmar Blvd., on Saturday, March 7 from 6:30 - 10:30 p.m.
Wall Ball 2020 is a live art extravaganza highlighting top St. Louis artists. Guests will witness artwork created live, interact with artists and bid on the chance to take home their favorite works of art.
All proceeds benefit Artscope, which aims to develop community leaders and entrepreneurs of the future through a focus on creativity, diversity, ecology, cooperation and play.
Scheduled artists include Jasmine Raskas, Cbabi Bayoc, Jason Spencer, Michelle Rigell, Alex Johnmeyer and Pedro Valasco.
Tickets are $60 in advance and $75 at the door and include full beer, wine and soda bar as well as sweet treats. A full cash bar will be available for cocktails. Buy tickets online at www.artscopestl.org/events/artscope-presents-wall-ball-2020.