The Plot:
Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (Robert DeNiro) is a WWII veteran struggling to make ends meet. A chance meeting with Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci) becomes a lifelong commitment and friendship. Representing the Bufalino family, Frank begins helping the president of the Teamsters Union, Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).
Throughout much of Hoffa’s career, Frank is quietly by his side “fixing” problems that arise. But when Hoffa loses his Teamster position, Hoffa also loses his cool and it’s up to Frank to fix this problem for his longtime friend.
Kent's Take:
“The Irishman” is the latest film from director Martin Scorsese as he steps back into his comfort zone – mobster films. This drama is based on the novel,“I Heard You Paint Houses,” by Charles Brandt.
Touting an all star cast of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, there is very little that you can do to go wrong – but there are problems.
Mobster film fans are going to eat this film up like a thick, juicy steak. The heavies are here, as is the violence and lifestyle. However, the energy is different in this film. “Goodfellas” crackles with energy and tension, but “The Irishman” takes a more relaxed pace and lower key.
At 3 hours and 30 minutes long, this film is ponderous. That’s not to say it’s boring, but the setup of the narrative is very relaxed and full of detail. Because of this pacing, the tension drains like blood from a mob hit.
Another problem that affects the energy in the film is De Niro’s Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran. De Niro gives a strong performance, but this mobster story revolves around a main character who is quiet and unassuming (unless he is shooting you in the face). Although the mobster story revolving around Frank keeps our attention, the central character creates a hole at the center of the narrative.
Scorcese wanted to tell the full story through the eyes of those who were involved in Hoffa’s disappearance. The film is beautiful with gorgeous period sets and costumes.
The skilled cast takes a slow narrative and livens it up with memorable characters. De Niro elevates the most difficult character. Pacino becomes Hoffa, an overly confident man who lorded over billions in Teamster money. Joe Pesci gives the most nuanced and strongest performance. His Russell Bufalino displays quiet strength as he wields the power of life and death.
“The Irishman” is a film that tells a very specific mob story. It is draped with wise guys we’ve seen before, following the time-honored traditions of the Cosa Nostra. However, a lack of tension and energy slows this film down to a comfortable walk through the life of Frank Sheeran.
Lynn's Take:
Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (Robert DeNiro) looks back on his life, his start as a labor union official and hitman for the Bufalino crime family after serving in World War II. He claims to have taken part in taking out his friend, Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), the former president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, who mysteriously vanished in late July 1975 at age 62.
Meticulous and methodical, director Martin Scorsese has made an epic gangster saga that is rooted in fact and a marvel of old-fashioned but thoroughly engrossing storytelling.
Based on Charles Brandt’s bestselling biography on the prime suspect, “I Heard You Paint Houses,” the film is chock-full of colorful details that make this journey through the inner workings and rivalries of organized crime fascinating, not to mention the political connections.
With its savvy screenplay by the brilliant Steve Zaillian as rewarding as a deeply satisfying novel, “The Irishman” is not unlike the experience of watching the spliced together Mafia masterpieces “The Godfather” and “The Godfather II,” especially with its nod to the American Dream. Yes, this Scorsese opus is long – 3 hours, 30 minutes – but it’s worth the investment.
While Coppola’s Oscar-winning masterpieces were fictionalized mob characters, this hitman’s real-life story provides a believable account of what might have happened to the legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, who went missing in 1975.
In customary fashion, Scorsese unspools this lengthy scenario with precise characteristics – a burnished 1950s look then on to the changing 1960s landscape and the subsequent 1970s, thanks to the skills of cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto and editor Thelma Schoonmaker. He masterfully weaves in historic references to establish a period timeline, and the production and costume designs are spot on with authentic lived-in looks.
The sprawling cast works seamlessly together, and the three dynamic principals – Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci – haven’t been this good in years. Their comfort with each other is obvious, and they dig deep into their characters with gusto.
The supporting cast is as impressive as you expect – Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin, Jesse Plemons, Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco as “Crazy Joe” Gallo, with Brit Stephen Graham a standout as a brash Hoffa rival.
This could be compared to a cinematic banquet, for it is one tale to savor, not cutting corners on quality.
Note: In two St. Louis theaters Nov. 22 (The Chase and Plaza Frontenac) and streaming on Netflix Nov. 27.