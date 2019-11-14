The Plot:
When Betty McLeish (Helen Mirren) meets Roy Courtney (Ian McKellen), their initial awkwardness leads to a quick friendship. Both are widowed, both have little to no family – they seem perfect for one another. However, Roy is not who he appears to be – he is a good liar.
As secrets surface, lies melt away, revealing a dark surprise.
Kent's Take:
“The Good Liar” is exactly what it appears to be, a twisting, convoluted story, that is part grift, part history lesson and part mystery – but it’s more than that.
Most will know from this film’s trailers that no one in this film is who they profess to be, yet, no one is actually who you think they are either.
Based upon the novel of the same name by Nicholas Searle, director Bill Condon deftly uses the con in Condon as he sets up a deception for viewers. Roy is a dastardly fellow faking his gentle smile, part-time limp and simple ways – all the while stealing from local businessmen and widows.
Mirren and McKellen stake out their roles admirably, all the while using subtlety to lead us one way to later reveal another hidden path.
The nuanced plot is meant to flag us to something more than Roy’s swindle and comes across as a bit clunky – on purpose. Is Betty privy to his ruse? Is her grandson on to him? Is Roy setting her up for something more? It’s the twist of the twist that makes this story worth the visit.
As the story concludes, Condon had a choice to end the film and its secret, dark as revealed – but instead continues the story to a brighter, more uplifting ending – my preference would have been to keep it dark.
“The Good Liar” is a good yarn, weaving its webs of deceit. This thriller strikes a delicate balance between its two characters, the game in which they find themselves and the certain revenge it exacts.