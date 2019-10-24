THE PLOT:
The year 1883 shows America’s ingenuity. The Brooklyn Bridge opens to traffic after 13 years of construction. Congress authorizes the first steel vessels in the U.S. Navy. Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) lights Roselle, New Jersey, a wonder to many and the start of what is to be called “The War of Currents.”
While Edison works to perfect his Direct Current (DC) generator, he quickly realizes the limitations of his invention. His DC current loses power quickly as it travels down the wire, limiting the distance that he can supply power. Thus, in order to power a city he must pepper the landscape with generators.
George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon) and his sound business mind, sees Edison’s error and backs Alternating Current (AC). AC power travels much farther down the line and at one quarter the cost. Yet, if not for the genius of Nikola Tesla (Nicholas Hoult), a Serbian immigrant, Westinghouse would struggle to stay ahead of Edison’s ever-reaching mind.
As The Current War unfolds, not only does America discover the possibilities of electricity, they learn that lies and deceit are accepted responses as all is fair in business and a current war.
Kent’S Take:
“The Current War” is a historical period piece based upon hostile business dealings in which George Westinghouse and Thomas Edison engaged in a drawn out battle for electrical superiority.
Edison was impressed with his own genius. His inventions impressed Americans making him a household name. As Edison realizes that he “backed the wrong horse” he quickly turns to survival mode, launching a smear campaign touting the “dangers of AC power.” Westinghouse tried to work with Edison, offering a partnership, but Edison wouldn’t respond. Westinghouse believed in hard work, integrity and quality, but Edison’s underhanded assault began to take its toll on Westinghouse and his business.
Director Alfanso Gomex-Rejon offers audiences a portal into 1880s America as well as insight into the lives of two powerful men. The cast is excellent with strong performances from both Cumberbatch and Shannon. The cinematography is gritty and helps whisk us into early industrial America. Even the directing is top-notch. Yet, for all the wonderful elements that comprise this film – it lacks an effective anchor.
This film is from Edison’s perspective, a self-absorbed, driven man who sees money only as a means to create his inventions. Westinghouse is a measured man, driven by logic and honesty – both characters, though interesting, do not impassion viewers, especially when set within a conservative age. The story misses its mark in framing the stakes for which these men were battling. The film also fails to capture the intoxicating experience of inventing. It tries at the conclusion, but it is too little too late.
This period piece feels rushed from the start, setting up the opposing powers – both literally and figuratively. As the competition progresses viewers are given results but little else. We miss citizen’s reactions to lighted streets and sitting rooms. We never witness reactions from anyone except the villain, Thomas Edison.
The stakes are inadequately outlined. All three men (including Nikola Tesla) find themselves in tough financial straits, but it is just a distant abstract concept to show who is winning and who is losing as well as defining the cost that these men pay. It’s the emotional cost that would have brought this film to life, but we are not offered that.
The real tragedy of this story is Nikola Tesla. A Serbian immigrant with drive, ideas and a vision for America, but he becomes embroiled in a bitter battle between two powerful men, to eventually be spit out and forgotten. This mathematical genius designs the AC Polyphase motor which allowed Westinghouse to finish off Edison and light the country.
“The Current War” crackles with possibilities as two Titans fight to light America. Unfortunately, everything glows except the emotional story of power, integrity and creation – resulting in a low wattage film that struggles to light the imagination.