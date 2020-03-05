The Plot:
Based on a true story, two African American businessmen devise an audacious and risky plan to help fellow African Americans pursue the American Dream during the early 1960s.
In Los Angeles, straight arrow Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and gregarious chain-smoking Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson) train a working-class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to pose as a commercial real estate mogul. while they work as a janitor and a chauffeur. Then when they try to buy a bank in Garrett’s Texas hometown, to give opportunities to fellow African Americans for bank loans, they hide their identities. However, the federal government gets wind of their empire, and all that they’ve built might be taken away.
Lynn's Take:
A different take on capitalism in a segregated America, “The Banker” has a strong cast and a rooted-in-truth premise. It’s also a handsome-looking film. But for all its daring focus, it’s strictly conventional storytelling.
Directed and co-written by George Nolfi, who helmed “The Bourne Supremacy” and “The Adjustment Bureau,” and wrote “Ocean’s 12,” all starring Matt Damon, he provides a perfunctory, procedural movie.
The script has many hands involved: Story by David Lewis Smith, Brad Kane and Stan Younger, and screenplay by Smith, Younger, Nolfi and Niceole R. Levy. Often a bad sign, this is project by committee, without a singular voice.
The script must deal with overt and subtle racism, and employs the ‘usual’ scenarios, which now are so typical and a tad lazy – for instance, sneering cops getting their comeuppance when Garrett proves that he does own an apartment building.
Mackie plays Garrett as confident, ambitious and smart, He’s frustrated by the blatant bigotry and comes up with ways to outsmart the establishment.He’s smooth and assured, rarely losing his cool, but when push comes to shove…
Samuel L. Jackson relies on his persona to convey easy-going, affluent Joe Morris.
Nicholas Hoult is dandy as a good sport who learns the ways of rich white folks – tutored in golf, dining and drinking – and masters the art of the deal, looking like he fits in at exclusive country clubs. His transformation is impressive, especially his wheeling-dealing agility, but then the inevitable resentment and mistakes that affect their outcome.
The film’s best part is the comfortable working relationship that all three convey.
Colm Meaney has a nice turn as an Irish banker who admires Garrett’s business acumen and gives him an opportunity.
But the supporting cast is all cookie-cutter roles: the suspicious banker who says “you people,” the wife who’s unhappy with a move, the shady lawyers. When the conflicts arise, it is set up like a TV law-and-order show. This is when the movie starts to drag – and much documented information is revealed.
An Apple original film, slated for release in November 2019, was held up when one of the producers was accused of sexual misconduct. His name has been removed from the credits.
“The Banker” is a well-meaning effort with a good story to tell. It could have been a better constructed film, given the pedigree and likability of the cast.
While what’s fiction isn’t immediately obvious, this is a satisfying take-away: Although their plan personally cost them, the Fair Housing Act went into effect in 1968, and they must have had something to do with that.