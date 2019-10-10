The Plot:
The oddball Addams long to find a place to call home. Any dark, dank, haunted place will do, but those are unusually difficult to find. Arriving in a small town in New Jersey, the Addams put down roots in an abandoned asylum.
When local home makeover expert Margaux Needler (Allison Janney) realizes that the Addams may prevent her show from expanding, she decides to “help” the Addams with a home makeover – with unexpected results.
As Gomez (Oscar Isaac), Morticia (Charlize Theron), Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moretz), Pugsley (Finn Wolfhard) and Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll) prepare for Pugsley’s “Coming-of-age” Mazorca Ceremony, Needler prepares her own type of party for the Addams – some call it a mob.
Kent's Take:
“The Addams Family” is a family-friendly animated feature based upon the 1960-‘70s television show.
The Addams are an off-center bunch, enjoying the less finer things in life – torture, disease, insults and plenty of grime.
As audiences meet Ms. Needler and her attitude, viewers quickly discover who is the really scary one.
Directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon present a deliciously kooky film that most will enjoy.
There is humor for both kids and adults. Writers Matt Lieberman, Charles Addams, Pamela Pettler and Erica Rninoja bring wit and heart into this well-paced film.
Each character is distinct and developed, while the story touches on themes of rebellion, acceptance, family strength and love.
The Voice actors are wonderful and add an important depth and dimension to their individual personalities.
I am not a fan of this style of animation. The sharp, distinct edges, caricature-style characters and obvious use of digital animation usually hold me back from fully investing in the film. However, this story plays very well to this style and color palette. I was invested in the film.
“The Addams Family” may seem like another retread of a popular show, but this well made, nicely written film deserves a second look.