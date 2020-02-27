THE PLOT:
Beautiful and talented, Iowa-born actress Jean Seberg became the face of the French New Wave and a fashion icon in the 1960s. When her civil rights activism blossomed, she became a cruel and invasive target of the FBI, which ruined her life and career.
Then-FBI director J. Edgar Hoover’s illegal surveillance program, COINTELPRO, was busted in 1971, but only after Seberg was reduced to a shell of her former self. She never worked in Hollywood again. On Sept. 8, 1979, she was found dead in her car, an apparent suicide. She had been missing for 10 days and was 40 years old.
LYNN’S Take:
As marvelous as Kristen Stewart is in “Seberg,” this Amazon Studios biopic falters with a cliché-riddled script that doesn’t help any of its strong cast or luxe production values.
First-time director Benedict Andrews can’t elevate this insipid material by co-screenwriters Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel, who also did the same disservice to Jesse Owens in “Race.” It’s written with all the finesse of a “Dragnet” episode.
Lauded cinematographer Rachel Morrison, first woman Oscar nominee in her field for “Mudbound,” then nominated for ‘Black Panther,” beautifully captures a 1960s Hollywood lifestyle and the trend-setting Seberg, with her pixie haircut and glamorous fashion choices.
Seberg, unforgettable as the American girl in Paris in Jean-Luc Godard’s classic “Breathless,” is filming the widely panned “Paint Your Wagon” musical when her life becomes fodder for an overzealous FBI. They view her as dangerous, a radical target who has money and fame.
Her illicit affair with Black Panther Hakim Jamal, played by a fiery Anthony Mackie, is documented by FBI golden boy Jack Solomon (Jack O’Connell), under the direction of unstable Jack Kowalski played by Vince Vaughn and written as a cartoonish villain.
Her second marriage to novelist Romain Gary is destroyed in the process, and the FBI’s escalating lies and smear campaign result in mounting paranoia, severe depression and several suicide attempts.
Stewart’s assured performance is dazzling, a fully dimensional view of an innocent human being unfairly treated at a revolutionary time in the U.S. Devoid of any tics, it is a mature portrayal that continues her emergence as an actress of substance. Morrison’s camera loves her and so does costume designer Michael Wilkinson, Oscar nominee for “American Hustle.”
Fortifying this as a soapy melodrama, the deep cast includes Zazie Beetz as Jamal’s infuriated wife and Margaret Qualley as a confused and naïve spouse to Solomon, who becomes consumed by invading Seberg’s privacy. All the women roles are reduced to stereotypes. As her agent, Stephen Root fared much better, as did Israeli actor Yvan Attal as Gary.
The FBI’s sleazy tactics and omnipotent attitude are brought to the surface here, and it’s shameful and sad. Their exploitation of Seberg is a meaty subject that had so much potential. But evidently not here, especially when you wrap up this tragic tale with a sappy song over stating what eventually happened (following a clearly fictional meeting between Solomon and Seberg at a bar). What a letdown.
After a brief run in theaters, “Seberg” will be available to Amazon Prime customers.