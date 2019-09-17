The Plot:
In her job as a low-level British intelligence spy at the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), Katharine Gun (Keira Knightley) discovers information that indicates the U.S. wants Great Britain to strong-arm the UN Security Council into sanctioning the invasion of Iraq in 2003.
In a gut-wrenching decision, she defies her government and leaks a memo to the press about it. Then all hell breaks loose and she is charged with violating the Official Secrets Act. Thus, begins a chain of events that ignites an international firestorm, exposes a government conspiracy and puts her and her husband in harm’s way.
Lynn’s Take:
Remember the “Weapons of Mass Destruction” flap that got us into the war in Iraq? “Official Secrets” takes us back to that time, but across the pond, from the British point of view.
A well-acted competent film, well-researched, but it has little suspense or oomph in its procedural storytelling.
However, as a socially relevant film and morality tale, it is an important account of why a whistleblower acted and the consequences of her revelations. In Katherine Gun’s case, it worked out well – and the script is based on the book, “The Spy Who Tried to Stop a War” by Marcia and Thomas Mitchell.
Keira Knightley is convincing as the passionate Gun, who eavesdrops for a living and is appalled that her government is lying to manipulate intelligence to sell the war. She must stand up for what she believes, always noble. Adam Bakri is good as her supportive husband.
The great character actor Rhys Ifans stands out as a crusty crusading journalist while Matt Smith is solid as journalist Martin Bright, who brought Gun’s plight to light. Ralph Fiennes, always strong, is a believable barrister.
The cast helps punch the film up, but it is talky and methodical, unlike director Gavin Hood’s last film, the explosive “Eye in the Sky.”
Even if you know the outcome, the story keeps us on our toes and demonstrates how quickly political firestorms can be set off.