The Plot:
In 1985 a wandering Brit named Tracy Edwards decided to push her limits and in so doing disrupted a sport and inspired a generation of female yachtsmen.
Edwards recruited an all female crew to partake in the most grueling and dangerous sailing competition – the Whitbread Race Around the World.
Kent's Take:
“Maiden” is a documentary about gender inequality, it is a film about testing one’s limits and about the inspiration that results from people pushing those limits.
Tracy Edwards left home after high school, fleeing an alcoholic stepfather, in search of distance from that home. Landing on a yacht as a steward, Edwards fell in love with sailing.
When she discovered the Whitbread Race Around the World, a 33,000 mile marathon comprised of six legs (each dangerous and challenging in different ways), she knew she had to participate.
This exciting documentary quickly gathers audiences to root for this crew of young ladies who were scorned by their fellow sailors who took bets not on how they would finish, but where they would abandon on the first leg.
Edwards worked for three years to gather a crew, train them, get a boat and sponsors. No sponsors would commit; “money seems to follow men.”
Eventually King Hussein of Jordan agreed to sponsor the Maiden and Edwards – the race was on.
Maiden is more than an adventure, it is a test of the human spirit. It is more than a gender equality tale, it proves that women can indeed do anything men can do – and do it better.
Using original footage from the 1989-1990 race, this grainy footage hearkens back to 1980s styles and attitudes, but also shows the stresses, the loneliness and sacrifice that trailblazers must endure to succeed.
These young women were not trying to humiliate their male counterparts, but were forced to work harder and take more chances in order to prove their worth to their competitors and to themselves.
If there is any Achilles heel to this film, it’s in the fact that viewers learn little about the Whitbread Challenge and its history. A brief summary would have put the Maiden’s crew achievement in proper context.
“The sea is always trying to kill you...” As these women endured the hardships of sailing around the world, they slowly became a team and family. Each knew what their jobs were when on deck and each knew what was on the line when they would reach shore as more and more fans would gather for their arrivals.
“Maiden” is a riveting documentary showing the endurance of the human spirit as seen through the eyes of brave, skilled, strong sailors – who just happen to be women.