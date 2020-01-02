THE PLOT:
The lives of the March family are recounted through moments of drama and romance. Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) is a strong, self-sufficient woman who is an aspiring writer. Her older sister Meg (Emma Watson) is playing the social game looking for a husband. Younger sister Amy (Florence Pugh) longs to become a painter, but is discouraged by the men around her. Youngest sister Beth (Eliza Scanlen) excels at the piano brightening every room in which she plays.
When next-door neighbor Theodore “Laurie” Laurence (Timothée Chalamet) meets the March girls, this reveler and charmer catches their eye.
Through the years, the trials and tribulations of the March family and the Laurence family intertwines with love, loss and sadness.
Kent’s Take:
This version of “Little Women” is the eighth remake of the classic novel, with this version being defined by an all-star cast and the talented writer/director Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) at the helm.
Gerwig does a wonderful job adapting a hefty novel. Her women are genuine, distinct and memorable, the sets are sumptuous, colorful and help set the mood of the scene. The vibrancy of the narrative is also beautifully reflected in the personality of its lead, Jo March.
This film has a lot going for it. The story is a classic romance, taking place within an aristocratic setting. The narrative is defined by kindness, love, and societal norms. Wealthy auntie March (Meryl Streep), coaches the March girls to find a rich suitor and marry. The cast is skilled and strong, with Laura Dern giving a memorable turn as mom Marmee March.
Ronan’s Jo is the central figure and is full of life. She represents the modern woman, strong and self-assured, but also recognizes that her emotions define her – soaring happiness, gut-wrenching sadness and a slow-building loneliness that eventually inhabits her writing.
Watson’s Meg represents the traditional woman, looking to wed well, but becomes drawn into “a foolish marriage” to someone she actually loves.
Amy is the catalyst of much of the angst in this film. She falls for Laurie at the same time as Jo, she stymies Jo’s writing and eventually takes away the one thing that has been holding Jo back from success – Amy is both a villain and savior.
Where this beautiful and lively film stumbles is neither fault of the cast, nor filmmakers. It is the story itself. The story has little tension and the tragedies that do take place are quickly swept under the rug or galvanized into a positive spin to allow the story to progress. This makes the film seem “Pollyanna-ish,” too perfect and although a film with a positive spin is often cheered, this narrative comes across as a beautifully filmed and directed Hallmark Hall Of Fame special.
This historical coming-of-age film is a classic story of a women’s place in society, their strengths and their vulnerabilities. This light take on women’s issues while set within a historical context is bright and well paced, but the lack of real drama weakens the character journeys making “Little Women” a little disappointing.