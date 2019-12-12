The Plot:
When Spencer (Alex Wolff) goes back into the Jumanji video game, friends Martha (Karen Gillan), Fridge (Ser Darius Blain) and Bethany (Madison Iseman) go in after him. Unfortunately, Spencer’s grandfather, Eddie (Dwayne Johnson/Danny DeVito) and his business partner Milo (Danny Glover) are pulled in, too.
Together this rag-tag group must overcome their weaknesses, play to their strengths and defeat Jurgen The Brutal (Rory McCann) to retrieve The Falcon Jewel and save Jumanji – but nothing is ever easy in life or video games.
Kent’s Take:
“Jumanji: The Next Level” is defined by laughs, action and too light a narrative.
Spencer is unhappy with his life and longs for the feelings of accomplishment that he experienced the last time he and his friends were in the Jumanji game. Reluctantly heading back into the game after their friend, Martha, Fridge and Bethany find they have entered a whole new adventure – with the same stakes (permanent death), but a more difficult adventure.
The original relaunch perfectly captured a video game experience with four hilarious characters who lead viewers through a crazy, action-packed, memorable journey.
Director Jake Kasdan sets up a new fun adventure, but stumbles in its overall execution. When Grandpa Eddie and aged friend Milo enter the game, they are confused and have no understanding of video games. This would have been a perfect setup to show that the age gap can be bridged if both young and old see value in the other. Unfortunately, Eddie and Milo never really contribute to this story, instead driving home the meaning of “Ok Boomer.”
The action is great with enjoyable desert races, exciting fight scenes and a magnificent bridge maze with killer monkeys. The special effects are well done with seamless digital interaction by live characters. The comedy works most of the time and keeps us smiling.
Where “Jumanji” falls short is in the writing. We never learn anything new about the original characters; we are just introduced to two new ones. There are some plot holes and some secondary plot points are never resolved.
“Jumanji: The Next Level” would be a perfect family-friendly film except for the language. For those looking for an entertaining ride with plenty of laughs and action, but little else, “Jumanji: The Next Level” will fully satisfy.