St. Louis, MO (63119)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.