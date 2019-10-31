The Plot:
Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) is an enthusiastic 10-year-old Nazi Youth in 1945 Germany. With the guidance of his foolish imaginary friend, Adolph Hitler (Taika Waititi), he whole-heartedly embraces his nationalistic spirit.
While at training camp for Third Reich boys and girls, Jojo and best friend Yorki (Archie Yates) learn important skills, such as throwing knives and grenades, burning books and identifying Jews by their horns, scaled skin, forked tongues and their smell – that of brussel sprouts.
An inevitable injury at training camp brings Jojo home to his mother, Rosie (Scarlett Johannson), who longs to find the loving, carefree boy within her angry Hitler Youth.
When Jojo finds Elsa (Thomasin McKenzie), a Jewish girl, hidden in their home, his life and beliefs are turned upside down – forcing Jojo to face a confusing and sobering truth.
Kent's Take:
“Jojo Rabbit” is a dark comedy springing forth from the loony mind of writer/actor/director Taika Waititi as seen from the perspective of a 10-year-old boy.
This engaging film feels as if we have just stepped into a slightly irregular Wes Anderson film. Characters are quirky, but likeable, settings are proper and detailed, yet “Jojo Rabbit” shrugs off its innocence as Nazi war propaganda is spun into a funny montage of normally serious indoctrination.
The ironic nature of this film is its strength, as seen through Jojo’s lens, a young German boy at the end of WWII. The horrors perpetrated by Nazi Germany, at first, are screwed into comical adolescent fantasies, however, as this story progresses, we witness grim doses of reality that begin to invade Jojo’s world – sobering him and us.
Germany knows it has lost the war, indicated by the training of 10-year-old children, but they are desperate to salvage their national pride.
Jojo’s take on Hitler is both sad and hilarious, showing his longing for a father figure (as his father is fighting the war in Italy) as well as his innocence.
What will surprise many viewers is the seriousness of the tense moments. Jojo’s gullibility, coupled with his utter seriousness lulls us into a false sense of control. Writer/director/actor Taika Waititi then begins to drop tense, serious moments into our laps, revealing that he controls this narrative. As the story progresses, the intensity of the wartime tribulations become more pronounced.
The laughs are genuine and smart, but the tension is a surprising element that fuels the story and gives it a soul. As Jojo slowly falls for Elsa, he realizes that this Jewish girl is no different from him. As he makes that leap, he also begins to notice other truths about this new world – it has both beauty and ugliness, violence and grace.
This memorable film is not for everyone. It is funny in a disturbing way, dark in a sobering way, yet, its strong themes, wonderful performances, excellent writing and directing will burn images into your mind that will linger.
“Jojo Rabbit” is an absolute gem, peppering viewers with a maverick story, uncomfortable laughs, and a harrowing comedy about a Nazi Youth’s transformation back into a child.
Lynn's Take:
With a star-making performance by Roman Griffin Davis as the title character, the surprising “JoJo Rabbit” is a smart satire set in World War II Germany but brings to mind today’s divisive political climate.
That is, after all the barbed point of this movie that can’t be labeled so succinctly. The outrageous film, adapted from Christine Leunens’ novel, alternates between hilarious and shocking, with a poignant subplot about a young Jewish girl, Elsa, that JoJo’s mother Rosie has hidden in their home. JoJo is an aspiring Nazi, so that complicates things.
But this cast emphasizes the ridiculous nature of white supremacy by using silliness and ignorance. The first-rate ensemble includes Stephen Merchant, as a Nazi hunter. Sam Rockwell as a buffoonish SS officer. Add to all this, Rebel Wilson as a dutiful Third Reich worker bee in comical supporting roles, and a beautifully calibrated performance by Scarlett Johansson as JoJo’s kind mother. Thomasin McKenzie, so good in her debut “Leave No Trace,” again demonstrates real depth as Elsa, a frightened Jew unsure of all this hatred caused by religion.
The brilliant writer-director Taika Waititi also doubles as JoJo’s imaginary friend Adolph Hitler, a comical performance that is reminiscent of the Monty Python troupe in its prime.
Waititi, who works well with young people (see “The Hunt for the Wilder People”), extracts expert work from Davis and another fine young actor, Archie Yates, as JoJo’s best friend Yorki. They wonder what they have gotten themselves into, questioning this blind nationalism.
Oftentimes during dark periods we sure can use a laugh, and “JoJo Rabbit” masterfully provides us with one of the sharpest social satires in years.