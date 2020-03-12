THE PLOT:
When musician Jeremy Camp (K.J. Apa) meets Melissa Henning (Britt Robertson) at college, they quickly fall in love.
While Melissa is unsure of where her studies will take her, Jeremy knows his path is with her.
When Melissa falls ill, it’s their faith in God and Jeremy’s undying love for Melissa that sustains them. However, it’s also faith that tests their resolve and shines a light on their lasting journey together.
KENT’S Take:
“I Still Believe” is a faith-based film rooted in the true story of Jeremy Camp and Melissa Henning and leans on its Godliness as much as it does its music.
Jeremy and Melissa are faithful young adults. While Melissa is driven by her faith, Jeremy follows his heart – right to Melissa.
Although this film begins its story with a Pollyanna-like perfection, it eventually finds its angst and drama.
Reminiscent of a Hallmark Hall Of Fame production this narrative is set up with too much polish. Jeremy is handsome, kind and talented. Melissa is cute, athletic and faithful. Smoothing the rough edges of life may help focus this story toward spirituality and this remarkable story of love and dedication, but it also creates a fairytale feel keeping audiences at arms length.
There are similar parallels between 2018’s “A Star Is Born” and “I Still Believe.” Both use music to reveal the character’s inner feelings and set themes. Both show a deep love between their main characters and both play well to their audiences.
However, “A Star Is Born” uses their character’s flaws to measure a deeper emotional strength than “I Still Believe.” This is not to say that “I Still Believe” is disingenuous with its representation of its characters and their feelings; it simply means the depth of the emotions that audiences feel for Ally (Lady Gaga) and Jack (Bradley Cooper) are stronger and more genuine because the characters in “A Star Is Born” are so imperfect that audiences can relate and empathize more fully with their struggles.
As Melissa’s and Jeremy’s destinies play out, the final act of the film segues into a touching and faithful conclusion.
I loved that this film proudly showed its faithful roots, unabashedly speaking of strength, truth and honesty.
“I Still Believe” is a simple love story about a boy and a girl – and God. It questions why God asks us to sometimes walk a rocky path and offers one man’s wonderful answer.