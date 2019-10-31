The Plot:
The Brodess plantation is a typical one in 1849 America. Slaves are worked from dawn until dusk. They are seen as a commodity just as the other livestock owned by their masters.
When Minty (Cynthia Erivo) learns that she is to be sold and sent south away from her husband and family, she flees.
Making the arduous 100-mile trek alone and through unfamiliar, unforgiving territory to find her freedom in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is amazing. But when she decides to return to free her family, then other slaves – she transforms from Minty to Harriet Tubman and from a simple survivor to a mythological hero.
Kent's Take:
“Harriet” is a historical biography recounting Harriet Tubman’s devotion to her family, fearless determination and courageous dedication to freedom.
Harriet Tubman was “unruly and untamed.” She was a slave, fugitive, prey, a mythic figure, a savior and finally free.
Director Kasi Lemmons captures the helplessness of being a slave, the evil of the slave system and the seemingly insurmountable task of ending this barren institution. She treats the violence and degradation of slavery in a passive way in order to keep focus on the inspirational story of Harriet Tubman. We do not witness the whippings, the rapes or deaths of slaves, we see the results – the desperation, fear, the heartache of loss and the scars left behind.
Viewers are already aware of the deadly stakes for fugitive slaves. We witness some of the hurdles that stand before them – angry vengeful masters, long journeys through harsh terrain and through other slave states, even other slaves revealing their whereabouts, but the most egregious act was the Fugitive Slave Act – One of our government’s compromises with slave states, allowing slave owners to “retrieve” fugitive slaves from free states.
The simplicity of this film keeps audiences focused on Tubman’s quest for freedom. She is the heroine, Joan of Arc, Moses. Those who hinder or help become either the hurdles she must overcome or the fuel to ignite her unquenchable thirst to free those in bondage. Harriet only sees love or hate, safety or danger, lies or truth, freedom or bondage – her motto “Be free or die.”
Cynthia Erivo is outstanding as Harriet Tubman, her fierce countenance perfectly reflects Tubman’s undying commitment. Harriet’s knowing eyes reflect unspeakable horrors as Erivo becomes this mystical historical figure.
Although the third act drags a bit as we arrive at the climax, the emotional connection we have established with this strong woman cannot be broken.
“Harriet” is an inspirational story of hope. Hope for a nation trying to shed an evil institution. Hope for a large population of slaves who want and deserve their freedom. Hope for a solitary woman who ignored a culture of fear and “can’t” to rise up and lead a revolution of change.