THE PLOT:
Based on the award-winning television show on PBS that ran for six seasons from 2011 - 2015, the movie continues where the historical period drama left off. It’s 1927, the Crawley family, the hereditary Earls of Grantham, will welcome King George V and Queen Mary for an overnight stay. The family and its servants are in a flutter over this royal occasion.
KENT'S TAKE:
Having never watched “Downton Abbey,” this critic wasn’t sure that he should review this much-anticipated film. I certainly lacked the experience and possibly the credentials to be able to thoroughly evaluate this film.
That is why I stacked the deck by bringing two Downton Abbey experts – my mother and mother-in-law.
The King and Queen are coming to Highclere Castle and the Crawley family, their staff and the nearby village are abuzz. The Crawley’s are patient and know that they will be guided by the royal staff but worry as to how their estate will measure up. The staff is giddy at the prospect of cooking for and serving the Royals, but will soon be disappointed. The townsfolk seek satisfaction simply by association.
Audiences have shown the very same excitement and enthusiasm for this film as the Downton Abby staff shows toward serving the Royal family. Will the reputation match the experience in both instances? It does!
Initially struggling with the accents, I was confused by the constant parade of characters, but felt comfortable with most of them by the end. Why a non-fan would choose to see this film doesn’t make sense. Obviously made for fans of the show, director Michael Engler and writer Julian Fellowes don’t hesitate to jump right into the story.
The simple explanation for this film’s quality is the writing. Fellows knows these characters and it shows in the nuanced writing. The deeper explanation is Fellowes creates real characters then drops them into a historical drama that balances aristocracy and humor with a healthy dollop of secrets and romance.
Being short on drama keeps the plot unhindered to breeze through this ensemble piece of snobbery and snide remarks. This is a character-driven story, thus the drama is more emotional and social than tangible. Yet, this era’s class structure, conservative norms and repression stiffen this tale to sober up the whimsical moments, reminding audiences that life is rarely carefree.
The cinematography is stunning, capturing the open spaces and classic architecture of Downton Abbey and the vast beauty of the surrounding grounds. The interiors are sumptuous, decadent and reflect the social standings of its inhabitants, while the exteriors are open and freeing. The upstairs is bright and ornate with comfortable living spaces. The downstairs is functional, darkly contrasted and tight.
As this story unfolds, audiences become enmeshed with both social groups. The engaging story, top-notched acting and unsurpassed sets and costuming define “Downton Abbey” as a place of power and duty and an enduring foundation for a community and the Crawley lineage.
LYNN'S TAKE:
Impeccably crafted and a tale well told, the long-awaited “Downton Abbey” will be a sort of homecoming for longtime fans and an introduction to a fascinating drama for those not familiar.
With its breathtaking opening sequence, following the royal announcement from palace to country estate, the film draws us in to a regal world of aristocratic wealth, position and modern intrigue, for this colorful cadre of characters is affected by historical events.
The sumptuous production elements are a feast for the eyes – luxurious cinematography by Ben Smithard, glamorous costumes designed by Anna Robbins, a glorious score by John Lunn and splendid production design by Donal Woods, aided by the sweeping exterior shots of the real Highclere Castle in north Hampshire.
But it is a finely tuned top-shelf cast that maintains our interest in their melodramatic lives. Meticulously researched and crisply written by Oscar-winning screenwriter Julian Fellowes, the dialogue just lifts off the page and the humor is warm and relatable. There isn’t a whiff of artifice or stuffiness as he chronicles romance, fortunes and shifts of power.
The royal arrival is a terrific plotline, but it’s not enough for a movie, so there are numerous subplots, all interwoven with panache. And the classy cast is up to the challenge. The personalities easily come through so it’s not hard to pick up on who’s who.
With the great two-time Oscar winner Maggie Smith as its secret weapon, of course she steals the show. As Violet Crawley, she is a master of the quip, the putdown and the proverbial eye-roll but with more class than you’ve ever seen. She just might be nominated for her seventh Oscar, and the last time was 2001’s “Gosford Park,” also written by Fellowes.
I did not partake during its heyday, but now I will dive in to this world. The series is now only available on Amazon.
As a movie it stands alone, and its fan base will feel like they are welcoming old friends.