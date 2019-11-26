Dark Waters

St. Louis, MO (63119)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies and gusty winds after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 39F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies and gusty winds after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 39F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.