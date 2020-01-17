The Plot:
Innovative modern dancer Merce Cunningham’s career is traced from 1944 to 1972. Considered one of the world’s most visionary choreographers, the film weaves together his philosophies and stories with never-before-seen archival material in a tribute documentary. As 2019 was his centennial year, this film honored his legacy.
Lynn’s Take:
A quirky little film befitting its subject matter, “Cunningham” traces the iconic dancer’s three decades of risk and his innovative work that set him apart.
In a 70-year career, Cunningham had a profound influence on modern dance, earning some of the highest honors bestowed in the arts, including the National Medal of Arts and the MacArthur ‘Genius’ Fellowship.
Music is an important part of his dances, and noteworthy collaborations with Radiohead, Sonic Youth and his life partner, John Cage, are mentioned. He also worked with such visual artists as Andy Warhol, Jasper Johns, Roy Lichtenstein and Robert Rauschenberg.
The documentary's editing is as artsy as the man himself, as we see modern dances inspired by his work as well as the artist’s body of work. Some of his landmark dances -- he choreographed 180 -- are recreated, with the aerial view of rooftop dancers perhaps the most striking. Director Alla Kovgan, who took seven years to compile this film, uses the last generation of dancers in the Merce Cunningham Dance Company, but filmed them in 3-D. I did not see the film in 3-D, which likely makes a difference in the dance numbers.
Cunningham’s journey from struggling dancer in post-war New York to world renowned avante-garde artist is an interesting one. However, the film’s appeal depends on your familiarity with the art form.
If you are not a fan of modern interpretative dance but open to the free-form, this film will engage, but if you find it strange and weird, this film will not change your opinion. Basically, serious fans will embrace this while others can appreciate the career exploration.
The choppy way the film is put together, combined with the subject matter, means this is an art-house darling. First shown at the St. Louis International Film Festival in November, the documentary returns to St. Louis on the big screen, which hopefully has the 3-D print.