The Plot:
Fox News is a powerful media company run by Roger Ailes (John Lithgow). Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron), would rather be the reporter, than the story as she is called to task for an interview with Donald Trump.
The toxic environment at Fox News forces many female employees to endure sexual harassment especially from the knowledgeable, paranoid and predatory, Roger Ailes. Kelly is forced to decide whether to bite the hand that feeds, or step into a spotlight that will lay bare both an embarrassing decision she made and an unacceptable culture in any workplace.
Kent’s Take:
“Bombshell” is a film with both a message and an agenda. It is a film about a conservative media network, made by liberal Hollywood – so the setup is slanted. Yet it is also a film about a subject that should transcend political posturing for Fox News is not the only media outlet struggling with sexual harassment.
Roger Ailes is a savvy individual when it comes to the news industry as he transformed Fox News into one of the leading media outlets in the world. But, for all the knowledge, advice and mentoring that he offered his talented, smart and strong news anchors, it is all rendered moot with his predatory sexual behavior.
Fox News Anchor Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) is fired because she would not play by Ailes’ rules. When she brings a lawsuit against Fox and Ailes, it triggers an upheaval, forcing many of the female employees to decide whether to speak out against their employer, or continue to allow the sexual harassment to continue.
Director Jay Roach initially seems more intent on focusing his lens with a political filter as every male in the entire film is disrespectful, predatory, homophobic or is a buffoon (with the single exception of Megyn Kelly’s husband).
However, once this foundation is put in place, Roach finally gets into the meat and potatoes of the real story – that of sexual harassment. Bouncing between external versions of the event as it unfolds with the internal reality of what transpired, is excellent.
This is a talented cast and their performances boost the narrative. Kidman’s Gretchen Carlson is the least interesting character but her performance is still strong. Yet, her two cohorts make this film the riveting story that it is. Charlize Theron is a dead-on Megyn Kelly, capturing the essence of this hard-nosed anchor as well as her human side. Margot Robbie plays Kayla Pospisil, a fledgling reporter at Fox who is indoctrinated into the disturbing culture. Robbie’s performance galvanizes the humiliation, the fear and the shattered dreams that women experience when victimized.
“Bombshell” is a beautifully acted film of degradation and humiliation as men of a powerful media company are finally brought to THEIR knees.