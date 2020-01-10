On Digital 4K Ultra HD and Movies Everywhere December 31.
On 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray January 14.
Synopsis:
After King Stephan’s death, Queen Aurora (Elle Fanning) has ruled the Moors along with her confidant Maleficent (Angelina Jolie). When Prince Philip of Ulstead (Harris Dickinson) proposes to Aurora, Maleficent advises against it.
After Ulstead Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer) insults Maleficent, King John (Robert Lindsay) falls into a deep slumber igniting a war from ages long past to reveal truths, power and dark secrets.
Bonus Features:
Digital Exclusives:
• Lickspittle- Fantasy-film veteran Warwick Davis considers how every aspect of the film’s design inspired his tragic character.
Blu-Ray and Digital Bonus:
• Extended Scenes
- The Queen Comforts Aurora- Queen Ingrith takes advantage of Aurora’s fragile state to gain her confidence and accelerate their wedding plans.
- Philip and Aurora Dance- Aurora struggles to gain Queen Ingrith’s approval when she realizes how she is viewed among aristocracy.
• Featurettes:
- Origins Of The Fey- Angelina Jolie discusses Maleificent’s lore, her newly discovered origins, and the diversity of the cast who portray the Fey.
- Aurora’s Wedding- Elle Fanning gushes over Aurora’s fairytale wedding; plus hear from some special guests as they give their best to the bride and groom.
- If You Had Wings- Get a glimpse of the elaborate visual effectsthat allow the Fey to take to the skies.
- “Maleficent” Mistress Of Evil” VFX Reel- Discover how a perfect blend of practical and visual effects were used to create the stunning landscapes in “Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.”
• Outtakes- Uncooperative cats, a serious case of the giggles and even the “floss dance” found its way into Ulstead.
• “You Can’t Stop The Girl”- Music video performed by Bebe Rexha.