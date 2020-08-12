Craft Alliance has partnered with Saint Louis Lambert International Airport to present "Artists as Educators: Craft Alliance’s Teaching Artists." The exhibition highlights Craft Alliance faculty who inspire and elevate creativity. The exhibition runs Aug. 11, 2020 - Feb. 15, 2021 in the Saint Louis Lambert International Airport Gallery East.
Each represented faculty is an active artist; locally, nationally, and internationally. "Artists as Educators: Craft Alliance’s Teaching Faculty" features the work of clay faculty Beverly Jakub Aroh, Michele Katz-Reichlin, Thomas Wiggins, Pam Stanley, and Mary Henderson; metals faculty Kelly Draper, Peg Fetter, Michael T. Gleason, Jan Hessel, Tom McCarthy, Kelly Miller, Meri Ellen Brooks-Taylor, Christina McNealy, and Robert Thomas Mullen; and glass faculty: Yuko Suga, Beverly Brandt, Kevin Heard, Sue Wuest, and Mary Lou S. Ryan.
Featured artist, Mary Henderson, presents an iced tea set that is hand thrown with porcelain clay on the potter's wheel. Henderson then soda fires her work, which is a process that involves high temperatures in a gas kiln and towards the end of the firing, a supersaturated solution of sodium carbonate (and sometimes bicarbonate) is sprayed into the kiln. This technique allows each piece to be unique to itself.
About Craft Alliance
For more than 50 years, Craft Alliance as served as a non-profit art center dedicated to empowering and enriching communities through craft. Located in the Delmar Loop, Craft Alliance offers exhibitions, education classes for all skill levels, free community programs, artist residencies, and a gallery shop. Craft Alliance is funded in part by the Arts and Education Council; the Regional Arts Commission; the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency; and the generous support of its members. For more information, call 314-725-1177 or visit www.craftalliance.org.