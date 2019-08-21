Ste. Genevieve is a living history lesson waiting to be discovered. This destination must-see offers an abundance of quaint shops, historical sites, savory culinary experiences, art and artists, award winning wineries and a variety of local events.
This historic river town is a glimpse back in time with its remarkably preserved Historic District. Founded in 1735, the French Colonial village is the oldest permanent European settlement in Missouri. Ste. Genevieve’s Historic District, designated as a National Historic Landmark, is comprised of 29 types of architecture with some dating back to the 1700s.
Get to know Ste. Genevieve at one of the many events and festivals.
The Civil War Interpretive Even - Sept. 14, 2019
Observe Civil War camp life and demonstrations of marching, musket fire, and cannon fire. The event is free and located at the Ste. Genevieve Historic District from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Plein Air Art Competition - Sept. 25 - 29, 2019
Artists paint outdoors in the scenic Ste. Genevieve area. The sale extends through Sunday at 2 p.m. The event is located in Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve.
Fourth Friday Art Walk - Sept. 27, 2019
On the fourth Friday of the month, participating shops and galleries extend their hours into the evening and provide a festive atmosphere for a stroll through downtown to view the artwork and creativity on display in local galleries, shops and restaurants.
Ste. Genevieve Encampment - Sept. 28, 2019
Enjoy camp living history, Colonial craft and fire-starting demonstrations, a tomahawk throw, a bayonet drill, and children’s games and drill instruction. The free event will be located at the corner of S. Gabouri and Front Streets in Ste. Genevieve Historic District form 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rural Heritage Day in Ste. Genevieve - Oct. 26, 2019
Come see how it used to be done – whether it’s farming, cooking, spinning, lace making, leather working, soap making, wood carving, gardening or old-fashioned games. The event is located at St. Mary’s Road, 339 St. Mary’s Road, and Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. $3 donation accepted.
Déjà vu Spirit Reunion - Oct. 26, 2019
Visitors will experience living history and more at the “Déjà vu Spirit Reunion” in historic Memorial Cemetery, established in 1787. Tour the cemetery via lantern light and chat “face to face” with friendly spirits. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
For more information on all of these events, visit www.historicstegen.com.