The City Council of University City is considering a proposed apartment complex on city-owned property.
During a March 10 discussion session, the council heard from real estate attorney/developer Louis Vlasaty and his team regarding a two building, 36-unit apartment building that Vlasaty is proposing for the northwest corner of Olive and Midland.
Vlasaty has redeveloped several other buildings in University City.
The 1.65-acre property is currently vacant. The city acquired the parcels that make up the property between 2009 and 2011, with the intent to sell the entire site to a developer. The city issued a request for proposals in July 2019. Vlasaty was the only respondent.
In January 2020, Vlasaty met with city staff and city council members Bwayne Smotherson and Stacy Clay, who represent Ward 3 where the project is proposed. Based on that meeting the project — which was reduced from three to two buildings — was approved to move forward for full council consideration.
The property is in a flood plain, but Vlasaty and his team said that if the project were to be built, it would meet city standards for being properly elevated to withstand a 100-year flood event. Clay also suggested that the developer meet with neighborhood associations to get input from residents.
It is planned that the apartments be priced at market rate, with rents ranging from $950 to $1,300 a month, but that could change.
Michael Afentoullis of CBRE, which is handling the project’s financing, said that financing details have not yet been determined. He said the development team wants to get feedback from the city first on what an acceptable project would be. Should the project proceed, all finance options would be considered, including tax abatement.
Afentoullis said there is a viable market for the apartments in University City due to the number of proposed and ongoing projects in the area, including the Centene Project in Clayton, which will include a small part of University City.
City Manager Gregory Rose will talk with council members to gauge interest in advancing the project.