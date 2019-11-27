Longtime resident Jim Dwyer and Left Bank Books have been chosen as the recipients of two prestigious Central West End awards for 2019.
Dwyer and Left Bank co-owner Kris Kleindienst will accept the awards at the annual “Celebrate the Central West End” cocktail party at Bar Italia, 13 Maryland Plaza, on Friday, Dec. 6, from 7-10 p.m.
The Polk Award was established in 1991 by the Central West End Business Community Improvement District Board to honor an individual who embodies the values of Julius Polk, a resident who worked over his lifetime to improve the Central West End. Past recipients include Tom Hoerr, Mary Bartley and Jim Dwyer’s wife, Nicki Dwyer.
The Renaissance Award, first awarded in 1993 to the Pantheon Corporation, is given to a group or business which has made a positive impact in the development of the Central West End. Past recipients include Chase Park Plaza, New City School and Forest Park Forever.
Winners of both awards are nominated by fellow residents for consideration.
Developer Jim Dwyer, who has lived in the Central West End for over 50 years, saw the uncertain future of the area in the late 1960s and ’70s. Through his work with The May Department Stores Company and later with Busch Properties Inc., Dwyer helped grow the community with stores, companies and shopping centers.
“He’s like an encyclopedia. He’s so brilliant when it comes to the history and everything Central West End,” said Jess Campbell, executive director of the Central West End Association. “He’s genuinely interested in making the Central West End better than it ever has been, all while maintaining the historical integrity we all love about the neighborhood. He’s beyond deserving.”
Diverse and independent bookshop Left Bank Books has been celebrating its 50th year in operation throughout 2019. Owner Kleindienst purchased the shop 45 years ago and has run it ever since, along with her husband and partner, Jarek Steele, who has been there 17 years.
According to Campbell, Left Bank Books’ five decades of existence is a testament to the mission of the store, which educates readers and expands horizons with author visits, events, charitable projects and community engagement.
“Jarek and I are delighted. We’ve been on this corner since 1977 and certainly been a part of a lot of everything that’s been happening here since then,” said Kleindienst. “This is our home. This is us. We love this neighborhood. We’ve played a big part of its personality and popularity over the years and we’re proud of that.”
Tickets for “Celebrate the Central West End” are available online at www.thecwe.org. Tickets are $75 for Central West End Association members and $100 for non-members.