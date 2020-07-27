People of all ages can now show off their spirit with animal-themed face masks from the Saint Louis Zoo. These novelty-print cloth face masks are available in child and adult sizes and come in a variety of designs, including shark, tiger, red panda, rainbow cheetah print, giraffe, penguin, aquatic print, butterflies, rhino with Zoo logo and more.
The face masks retail for $5 each and are available on the Zoo’s website at stlzoo.org and at Zoo gift shops for guests who make free, timed-ticket reservations. All proceeds benefit the Saint Louis Zoo.
These products are 2-ply cloth masks — polyester-cotton outer layer and 100% cotton inner layer — and are washable and reusable.