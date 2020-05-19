The Pulitzer Arts Foundation and the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis recently announced a new effort to support creative workers in the St. Louis area who are facing significant financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A Sustaining Arts Practice Fund” (ASAP Fund) will will distribute 50 $2,000 grants to artists, architects, and designers in an effort to help replace lost income from cancelled exhibitions, performances, commissions, teaching opportunities, talks, contracts, or other work as a direct result of the crisis.
Applicants should be able to demonstrate a sustained commitment to their work, career, and a public audience. Grants are unrestricted and can be used for a range of costs at the discretion of the recipient to help sustain their practice during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications may be submitted online at samfoxschool.wustl.edu/asapfund and are due by May 29, 2020. Grants are scheduled to be awarded in early June, and checks dispersed in July.
Applications will be reviewed by a committee of local practitioners and employees of the sponsoring organizations to select those with the greatest need.
Eligibility Requirements and Application Process
Grant recipients must live in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, Jefferson County, or St. Charles County in Missouri, or in Madison County or St. Clair County in Illinois, and identify with one of the following disciplines:
- Design (fashion, graphic, illustration, industrial arts, object, interactive media, etc.)
- Art (installation, painting, printmaking, performance art, photography, sculpture, sound art, video, social practice, ceramics, textiles, etc.)
- Architecture (architectural design, landscape, urban design, etc.)
Applicants will be required to submit a brief biography describing their practice, as well as a written statement to demonstrate the financial need resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, potential applicants should visit samfoxschool.wustl.edu/asapfund/faq. For questions related to eligibility and the application process, email ASAPfund@email.wustl.edu.