Join the Webster Groves High School classes of 1971 and 2021 for a moderated Zoom discussion among the 50-year graduates and this year’s soon-to-be graduates.
“Rites of Passage-A Legacy Project” will be held via Zoom video chat on April 7, at 2:30 p.m. The event will be moderated by Webster Groves High School Principal Matt Irvin. The video event is free and open to the public via Zoom. Register online at https://wghs71.com.
While planning their 50-year reunion, the 1971 class realized upcoming 2021 graduates did not have a typical high school experience at Webster Groves High School due to the pandemic. The WGHS Class of 1971 wants students to talk about their experiences during COVID-19 while the 1971 class discusses their experiences with the Vietnam War, civil and women’s rights and the Nixon era.
The resulting one-hour video will be housed at Webster Groves High School.