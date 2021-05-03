I am very concerned with the content of the full page advertisement in the April 23-29 issue of the WKT, which has misinformation throughout the entirety of the ad.
There are two issues of specific concern. The ad suggests that the opportunity to diversify the housing stock might deplete “home values.” The use of that terminology has historically been used in a subtle way to suggest that if housing is more diversified, people of color might move in and home values decrease. In an era of reexamining values and acknowledging the indignity of redlining from the past, it’s time to sunset such terminology and thinking.
Secondly, none of these issues are being discussed in a secretive, closed-door manner. In fact, thoughtful measures of rezoning and diversifying the housing stock has been an objective of the council since late 2019. These steps have been studied and carefully considered to address accessibility in our neighborhood while respecting the current residents. Let’s move forward in a way that is open minded and open hearted.
Jamie Hasemeier
Webster Groves