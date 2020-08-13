A St. Louis area youth soccer coach was charged Thursday, Aug. 13, with multiple counts of statutory rape and statutory sodomy following an investigation by two police departments that revealed he committed sex acts with a teenage player in Kirkwood and St. Charles.
Hugh Patrick McVey, 31, of St. Charles, was charged with two counts of statuary rape two counts of statutory sodomy in St. Charles County, and one count of second-degree statutory rape and two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy in St. Louis County. The crimes are alleged to have taken place in both jurisdictions against the same victim. McVey's bonds have been set at a total of $50,000, according to a joint statement the prosecutors released Thursday.
Prosecutors said a joint investigation by the Kirkwood Police Department and the St. Charles County Police Department revealed that McVey was a coach of the victim's youth select soccer club. McVey, a former Lou Fusz soccer coach, began communications that were sexual in nature with the victim via text message. Eventually, at various times between March 1 and June 30, 2020, McVey is alleged to have committed the charged offenses, first at his residence in St. Charles County, and later at the residence of the victim’s family in Kirkwood, Missouri, according to a joint statement from the prosecutors.
The victim was granted an order of protection in July, banning McVey from Lou Fusz events, her school, contacting her or coming within 1,000 feet of her, according to court documents.
McVey has been temporarily suspended on the SafeSport disciplinary database because of "allegations of misconduct." The national database exists to help end all forms of abuse in sports, and inform young athletes and their parents of reports of sexual abuse and sexual misconduct within youth sports.