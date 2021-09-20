The St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra recently announced their selections for the 2021-22 season.
Of the 100 young musicians representing more than 40 schools throughout the bi-state region, two are members of the Kirkwood High School Orchestra Program — junior Nathan Bronstein, violin; and sophomore Mallory Mihm, viola-alternate. This is Bronstein’s second consecutive year playing in the youth orchestra. This season will be Mihm’s first year.
The student musicians auditioned for a panel of St. Louis Symphony Orchestra musicians. As a member of the youth orchestra, the student musicians will rehearse and perform challenging orchestral repertoire under the direction of the SLSO Resident Conductor Stephanie Childress.
Musicians receive regular coaching and mentoring from the world-class musicians of the SLSO. The youth orchestra presents three concerts per season in historic Powell Hall.