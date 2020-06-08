Several hundred area residents gathered to listen, learn and reflect on racism at a rally in Blackburn Park in Webster Groves on Sunday, June 7.
"Uprooting Racism" was the theme of the hour-long rally led by seven students who had graduated from Webster Groves High School in recent years. The peaceful event was for young people to be able to speak about the racism in Webster Groves, share their experiences, show solidarity for the lives lost to police brutality, and list requests and demands they hope to see implemented "to keep Webster from being home to the next hashtag." The gathering drew hundreds of families and community members, along with Webster Groves School District administrators and staff, as well as city leaders.
Organizers noted that the rally was a chance of others to hear the voices that the community often ignores.
“Every person in this town must work together to make sure black lives matter, because right now they don’t,” Webster Groves High School alumna and opening speaker Rosa Parks said to kick off the rally.
“The majority of people are OK with looking away when the going gets tough,” she continued. “Webster Groves cannot continue to act as if the outside world does not affect it.”
The students said that racist incidents during their years in Webster Groves schools often got “swept under the rug and covered up” rather than dealt with openly. The African American students said that they often felt like outsiders in their prominently white communities and schools.
Jaden Fields and Amalia Julien shared spoken word poems that expressed their experiences and feelings.
“There are many layers to racism and it’s everyone’s duty to learn about how that impacts our world and the way things function, as well as unlearning many of the racist notions, perceptions and messages that we’ve all been taught,” Julien said. “I would urge everyone to keep having these discussions, especially within your circle of family and friends, and to stand up and call out racism where you see it As black people, we don’t have the privilege of being able to ignore this or brush this aside because it’s our reality every day.”
The event included audience members kneeling for eight minutes and 46-seconds, the length of time a white police officer in Minneapolis kneeled on the neck of George Floyd, a black man who was killed during the incident of police brutality on May 25.
As members of the crowd took a knee for those eight minutes and 46 seconds, students read the names of black people in the United States who have died in recent years during interactions with law enforcement.
The students also read a list of demands of changes and procedures that they believe should be made in Webster Groves and elsewhere. Those include the following:
• De-escalation training for all police officers
• Accountability of police officers
• Enforcement of rules such as no choke holds and that police body cameras be in operation at all times
• That free mental health services be available to members of the police department
• That background checks for the hiring of any officers include checking for any past affiliation with white supremacist groups
• That there be de-funding of the police department and those funds put into housing and other resources for low-income neighborhoods
• That schools be a safe and nurturing place for all students
• That education materials be closely examined for "white-washed" bias of history
• That all students be required to take a class about micro-aggression
• That racial incidents in schools and in the community be discussed and not covered up
• That out-of-school suspensions be discontinued because they are racially biased and feed the pipeline to prison
• That white people, when they see a black person pulled over by police, be encouraged to lend support by stopping and taking video of police interactions with persons of color
• That racism is a learned trait that can also be unlearned
• That all Webster Groves community members educate themselves and their families about racism
• That black children need to hear from white people that they are beautiful and enough
The peaceful gathering provoked much thoughtful conversation afterward, including on social media where one person's question asking attendees what they learned garnered nearly 200 comments, all of which remained respectful and created dialogue between people. The following are just a handful of the responses:
• "I learned our young black students don’t feel the community is as open and welcoming as some of us white liberal folks would like to believe. I learned I have a lot of responsibility for that, and a lot of listening and learning to do."
• "I learned that black students and faculty don’t feel supported by Webster Groves School District."
• "I learned what it feels like to kneel for more than eight minutes. That is a long time. The intention is real. The discomfort I felt is literally nothing compared to the lifelong weight of black skin. I have so much work to do in my own life, family and heart."
• "I learned that Webster loves to talk about how inclusive we are, but rarely (if ever) does our black community feel our support because we don’t take enough action."
• "I learned that kneeling for over eight minutes is a long time where I believe those trained correctly in a culture that values all human lives couldn’t stand by and watch a black man die. And that I have to continue to unlearn, then repeat and rephrase over and over again for my children to counter the lack of education or biased messages they will receive throughout life ... again and again."
• "As a cisgender white male moving with his family to pastor a church in Webster Groves this summer, I appreciate reading all of this and look forward to the learning, unlearning, and personal and systemic work that is to come."
• "I learned that a tangible way to help is to be a witness when you see a brother or sister of color being pulled over or questioned. Pull over, stop what you’re doing and be a witness."
• "I learned how important it is to get my children involved in events like this. After we left Blackburn, my 12-year-old daughter asked if we could go straight downtown and support the protests at St. Louis city hall ... I was truly humbled and inspired by our youth today."
• "I thought it was a great call to action. We learned about very real and pervasive racist actions going on in our community. We also learned that the structure in place (in terms of city council, school board and school courses offered) do not address problems in place and instead brush them aside to make our beautiful town look as idyllic as it wants to appear. I was glad my daughters got to hear raw and honest truth, and that it led to a conversation on how we can drive change. On that note, so many of us want to do more and be a part of the solution."
• "I learned just how resilient, intelligent and thoughtful WGHS students can be. My 10-year-old daughter learned just how different the experiences of her black classmates are. I heard about struggles I never dreamed of and problems I never knew existed because of the bubble I live in (I.E. That black teachers and admins are not supported, that black history is an elective course rather than taught as part of American history, that the Webster Groves School District still has no chairperson for inclusion and diversity as other school districts have despite tax payer money going toward surveying the need.) These young people taught me so much today. I heard you. I hear you. I will continue to listen to you. Please don’t stop talking. Please keep speaking up. I want to hear more."
Webster Groves graduate Parks, one of the event organizers, was overwhelmed with the turnout.
"I have never seen so many people in the Webster community who have actually taken the time out of their days to listen to minorities at once," she said afterward. "It was beautiful, and I do have much more hope for the future of this community than before."
But Parks, along with many of her allies, want the future to hold real change, not more broken promises.
"I want to see immediate action take place in the (Webster Groves) school district and police force," she said. "I don't want to hear an apology or a statement. I want to see actual steps being taken to stop racist incidents from happening."
Parks would like one of those steps to be a new city attorney for Webster Groves.
"I want the immediate firing of city attorney, Neil Bruntrager. He represented both Darren Wilson and Jason Stockely," she said, referring to two white police officers in St. Louis who were found not guilty in fatal cases of police brutality against young black men. "The fact that he is now the city attorney for Webster shows that this city is not making any strides towards a more equal and equitable place."
Even so, Parks holds onto hope.
"Once again, I am hopeful," she said. "As someone who was a victim of hate speech and racist incidents in high school, I am hopeful that the school district, that the town, may actually listen this time. I am hopeful that no Black boy or Black girl will go through what I went through. It's all in the district's and the community's hands now to decide what side of history they want to be on."
See more photos in our gallery from the event here.
The Times was asked to publish the remarks and a poem read by one of the rally organizers, Amalia Julien. The following are her remarks, as well as an original poem by the Webster Groves High School graduate. At the end of her remarks, we have also included a link provided by the event organizers to the speeches and remarks of all those who spoke at the rally.
"My name is Amalia Julien, I graduated from Webster Groves High School a few years ago. I want to preface this by saying that the Glendale-Webster area was supposed to be a refuge for my family. I grew up here in St. Louis and when I was younger I witnessed police brutality and it’s still something I remember quite vividly as it was a member of my own family.
From that incident, my family decided that we wanted to move here to be in a safer community and this place is beautiful, yes, but it’s not an escape. It only opened my eyes to the fact that I can never escape racism, wherever I go, these things follow us. This incident that I witnessed was watching my father being dragged out of my home by a police officer who had hung a noose from his yard, I was seven years old and I knew immediately what that meant and ever since I’ve been reminded of my otherness, my difference to the white community.
To this day that officer and all the officers involved in my father’s case still haven’t faced any consequences. I’m going to be reading a poem called "Reckoning," but I want to say that this is a poem I’ve been writing for years since I was old enough to understand racism and to see my black brothers and sisters dying."
"Reckoning"
by Amalia Julien
We just want to be believed, to be held in safety,
to exist and thrive in a world where
our bodies and voices are discarded like they mean nothing.
Dark skin is not given humanity, it’s only taken again and again,
like strange fruit plucked without care, like the pain of ancient bodies hanging from trees
like a knee on our necks, like the cage of a prison or the history never taught and the words that
lash like whips against our backs
We are out of sight, out of mind, an afterthought, and not even that
We only exist when we’re useful when we’re cool and fashionable
To be wanted only in pieces
It’s anguish, to exist like this, to nurse a wound that never heals
Even as we beg on our knees, pleading so softly for our right to live,
you ignore us still, you glorify police and deny our words as truth
So now we must be loud, not on our knees but on our feet,
a fierce demand to be listened to, to be seen as we should
Complex, flawed, beautiful human beings
Our ancestors are still here, under the earth, instilling us with strength
They hear your silence, your refusal to reckon with the blood on America’s flag
But we cannot be silenced, the world will always be reminded that we matter, even when it refuses to listen
"As I close out this gathering, I want to start off with thanking Rosa for the idea to have this take place and for working to make this happen as well as everyone who helped organize this because they care. I also want to thank those that came out here today.
Your willingness to show up and to listen to us about our experiences and hear our demands is really important. I want to make it clear, however, that there is still a lot of work to be done.
Being anti-racist extends beyond just this space today, it also has to be practiced and given effort in your daily lives going forward. There are many layers to racism and it’s everyone’s duty to learn about how that impacts our world and the way things function, as well as unlearning many of the racist notions, perceptions, and messages that we’ve all been taught. I would urge everyone to keep having these discussions, especially within your circle of family and friends and to stand up and call out racism where you see it. As black people, we don’t have the privilege of being able to ignore this or brush this aside because it’s our reality every day.
Bringing this to your attention and making the effort to relearn history and unlearn racism is going to be uncomfortable but it’s necessary and important to sit within that and start doing what you can to ensure that this community is treating its black residents with respect and extending that outside this community as well to better the world.
You will be receiving a paper with a QR code you can scan with your phone that will take you to a list of resources and links to educate yourself with as well as petitions and other black organizations you can support. I strongly urge everyone to donate if they have the means and to take the time to really look at those resources."
To read the speeches from all who spoke at the rally, click here.