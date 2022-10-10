The Kirkwood–Webster Groves branch of the American Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis are once again selling yard signs to encourage people to vote on Nov. 8. The signs are available for delivery or pickup for $5.
The non-partisan sign serves as a reminder to vote and directs voters to a website to get voter information by Zip code. The site has all the election information a person needs in both English and Spanish, including voter registration status, polling place locators, candidate information and ballot issues by Zip code.
To make arrangements to have a sign delivered locally or to locate a pick-up spot, visit kwg-mo.aauw.net. The signs are also available from the league’s office at 8706 Manchester Road in Brentwood.