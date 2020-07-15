I am more of a meandering than a prolific reader. I’ve spent several months with “The Second Mountain: A Quest for a Moral Life” by New York Times columnist David Brooks. A few months ago I listened to Colson Whitehead’s “Nickel Boys” on a weekend road trip. I read Time Magazine, the Post-Dispatch, The Kiplinger Newsletter and National Geographic.
For the past few days I have immersed myself in reading an extensive daily journal the 19-year-old me kept in 1970. That may hold material for a future column.
I’ve checked with some of our local booksellers for what you and your neighbors are buying and reading this summer. Following are some top-five tallies from local book stores.
Novel Neighbor, Webster Groves
1) “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
2) “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo
3) “How To Be An Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
4) “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
5) “The Party Upstairs” by Lee Conell
The folks at Novel Neighbor were pretty sure the Mary Trump book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” would be a top seller next week, based on first-day sales. They also noted as trending, a new sci-fi book by Hank Green, “A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor.”
Left Bank Books, Central West End
As of Tuesday, July 14:
1) “How To Be An Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
2) “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo
3) “The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States,” by Walter Johnson
4) “So You Want to Talk About Race,” by Ijeoma Oluo
5) “A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor” by Hank Green
Barnes & Noble, West County Center, Des Peres
The person who answered the phone at B&N said the store does not provide its own list, but referred me on July 14 to B&N’s national best-seller list:
1) “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary Trump
2) “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo
3) “Midnight Sun” by Stephanie Meyer
4) “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” by Michelle Alexander
5) A comic genre, “Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal” by Carey Pietsch, Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Travis McElroy, Justin McElroy
The number six and seven slots were occupied by “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand and “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton.
Webster Groves Bookshop
1) “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
2) “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
3) “The Great Influenza” by John M. Barry
4) “The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States,” by Walter Johnson
5) Bookshop owner Cheryl Bartnett claimed a three-way tie:
“The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd
“Camino Winds” by John Grisham.
“White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo