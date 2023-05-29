Kirkwood used to be a tight-knit little community filled with friendly neighbors, interesting shops and top-notch schools. Now the W-K Times tells me that we are embroiled in the transgender issue that has invaded our school system. Let’s talk about that for a minute.
To begin, the term “transgender” (literally meaning to cross over from your gender) is a lie. No amount of surgery, hormones or psychological counseling can change a person’s gender. At the time of conception, a pre-born human is gifted with a defined set of chromosomes — XX for a female and XY for a male. From that time of conception through the rest of one’s life, nothing can change the genetic set of chromosomes you were given.
A great deal of confusion emerges from “gender dysphoria,” which is the emotional pressure one experiences to be a different gender versus the body’s effort to stay the same gender it was created to be — XX or XY.
May I encourage you to ask your doctor about this before you advise anyone, especially your child, to become involved in the transgender movement. The term “transgender” is a lie that you don’t want to buy into. Your body and your emotions are too important, too valuable, to put them at risk.
Jane Smith
Kirkwood