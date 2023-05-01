Looking for a weekend getaway? Rent a boat with Big Muddy Adventures at Simpson Lake in Valley Park, Missouri.
Enjoy sunset in a canoe, embrace adventure in a double kayak, sit in serene silence in a single kayak or try a stand up paddle board for a unique experience.
For safety, all passengers must wear a life jacket while on the water. Dogs in life jackets are also permitted on boats.
Big Muddy Adventures at Simpson Lake awaits at 1234 Marshall Road. Rentals are open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Boats must be returned by 8 p.m. All rentals are first come, first served. No reservations accepted.
For more information, call 314-710-8549 or visit paddlesimpsonlake.com.