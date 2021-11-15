The Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen on Nov. 9 honored 13-year-old Charles “Chas” Summers for his bravery when an armed suspect broke into his family’s home.
Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas said the boy was confronted by a man at his home in the 7800 block of Weil Avenue. In the early morning hours of Thursday, July 8, Charles called 911. His call was received at the East Central Dispatch Center.
“Charles advised dispatchers he was confronted by a man with a gun while inside of his residence,” she said.
Charles said he was playing video games when he heard a noise coming from the back door. He looked toward the rear of the residence and observed a male in a black mask looking at him.
“He confronted the male subject who was armed with a black handgun,” Vargas said. “Charles quickly closed the door and began to yell for his parents that there was a man with a gun inside the house.”
As Charles was yelling, the man ran away and exited the home, the chief added.
“Without hesitation, Charles was able to give a detailed description to dispatchers of the suspect who was inside his residence,” Vargas said. “Due to his immediate and decisive actions, Charles Summers, without a doubt, prevented injuries to his family and reported the crime to police without hesitation.”
Vargas said Charles acted bravely and with extreme calmness when reporting the crime.
“His actions were significant to the betterment of the community,” she said.
For his contribution to the safety of his family and his community, Vargas and the Shrewsbury Police Department recognized Charles and awarded him a certificate of recognition.