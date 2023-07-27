City leaders are singing the praises of two teenage lifeguards whose timely efforts saved a firefighter’s life at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Center last month. The rescue happened during an appreciation night for first responders.
James Trueman, 18, and Elizabeth “Lizzy” Hancock, 16, were recognized as heroes on Tuesday night alongside city paramedic and firefighter Jon Baeten. The three worked together to save a drowning swimmer — a firefighter — who had sunk to the bottom of the city’s pool, according to Shrewsbury Fire Chief Chris Amenn.
“Thanks to their efforts, this individual is now alive and breathing and doing well,” Amenn said as he presented the three with “Lifesaving Award” plaques to the loud applause of locals gathered at Shrewsbury City Hall.
The firefighter who was rescued spent a few days in the hospital, but was otherwise unharmed, according to Amenn.
While the name of the firefighter who was rescued has not been released, Chief Amenn said it took place after hours on the night of June 23 during what was dubbed “First Responders Appreciation Night” at the pool.
The event included alcohol and allegedly, some first responders were trying to see how long they could hold their breath underwater, according to several people in attendance. However, Chief Amenn, along with Mayor Mike Travaglini, said the individual who was rescued was not drinking or playing any such games.
"The individual that would have drowned on June 23 but for the heroic efforts of the lifeguards and firefighter was not drinking alcohol or otherwise engaging in any games," Mayor Travaglini said.
Trueman, who recently graduated high school, had ended his shift for the day and was off duty, swimming at the pool with his girlfriend. Yet the seasoned lifeguard immediately recognized danger in the shape of a lifeless person in the pool’s deep end. Trueman dove down and dragged the swimmer back to the surface, and clinging to the lane divider, started mouth-to-mouth resuscitation while still in the water.
“At first I just saw someone with their hands above their head. They looked like they were sinking,” Trueman said. “I pushed him up to the surface and got him on the lane line. You’ve got to get them as soon as possible because they keep on drowning until you give them breaths.”
Without his whistle, Trueman shouted to the lifeguard on duty —Hancock — who then dove into action, bringing over a flotation device that would allow Trueman to move the swimmer. Despite having only two months on the job, Hancock was prepared. In fact, she and Trueman had drilled for the exact scenario that very morning during a routine in-service training.
“It made me feel more secure in doing what we needed to,” Hancock said of her training. “It was at 10:30 a.m. when we practiced it, and at 8:30 p.m. we were actually doing it.”
Waiting at the pool’s edge was paramedic Baeten, who helped Trueman pull the swimmer out of the pool and onto a backboard for transport. The fact that the pool was already full of first-responders made for an exceptionally fast rescue.
“Normally, we don’t train for EMS arriving so soon, so that was lucky,” Trueman said, adding that the whole rescue took roughly only three minutes.