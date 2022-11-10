Young, Dr. Dwayne D., of Webster Groves, passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident, while on vacation with his family in upstate New York on Oct. 23, 2022. He was 67 years old, and is survived by his wife of 38 years, Paula Young (née Gember); daughters, Lauren Young and Kelsey Young; and son, Brian Young; as well as his sister, Marilyn Scheu; her husband, Bill Scheu; nieces Jeanne Hooper and Carly Porter; nephew Christopher Scheu; and five siblings-in-law. He was predeceased by his mother and father.
Born in St. Joseph, Michigan, on Dec. 17, 1954, and raised in South Bend, Indiana, Dwayne first pursued a physics degree at Purdue University before transferring to Indiana University in Bloomington to become an optometrist. He earned his bachelor of science degree in 1978 and his doctor of optometry degree in 1980, and subsequently taught at the IU School of Optometry after completing his residency at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Newington, Connecticut.
Dwayne and Paula met in fall 1982 through a Bloomington running club; the two were engaged in September 1983 and married on May 12, 1984. They bore three children — Lauren in 1988, Brian in 1991, and Kelsey in 1993 — all of whom attended and graduated from the Webster Groves School District. Dwayne and Paula relocated to St. Louis, Missouri, in 1984 for Dwayne to take a job at the VA Medical Center, where he worked for 33 years before retiring in May 2017. Since then, Dwayne continued to practice optometry as an assistant adjunct professor at the School of Optometry, University of Missouri St. Louis, supervising students at the Affinia community clinic. He was planning on fully retiring in the summer of 2023.
Dwayne enrolled as an Officer in the U.S. Army Reserves in October 1989, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after nearly 22 years of service in March 2011; he was honored with the Army Commendation and Army Achievement Medals, among other decorations. He was activated twice —in 1990 during Desert Shield/Desert Storm, and in 2006 during Operation Enduring Freedom — and he also took part in humanitarian missions to Paraguay and El Salvador.
Despite his reserved nature, Dwayne’s life was distinguished by his commitment to being of service to others — as a medical provider, soldier, professor, civil servant and as husband, father, brother and son. He was a man of science, learning and curiosity, imprinting his children with his inquisitiveness. They fondly remember his dinnertime lectures, impromptu quizzes and copious facts. In recent years, Dwayne had taken piano, Spanish, and coding classes, evidence of his expansive interests and abilities. He avidly exercised, working out multiple times per week. Just last year, Dwayne was the fastest male runner in his age group at the 39th annual Kirkwood Webster Turkey Day Run, a tradition he had participated in for decades. Other ardent hobbies of his included weather and storm tracking, and singing loudly and confidently in choirs.
At the time of his death, Dwayne was the President of the St. Louis Amateur Radio Club and involved with the emergency communication initiatives ARES and SKYWARN. He was also a member of multiple optometric associations: the AAO, AOA and AFOS. Through decades-long memberships, he supported the St. Louis Art Museum, Missouri Botanical Gardens, Missouri History Museum, and Repertory Theater of St. Louis, which he frequented with his family. He also volunteered as a poll worker in 27 elections, with a tax aid program for seniors and previously with the Webster Groves School District Foundation.
We grieve the sudden and painful loss of a most beloved man, who had so much more life ahead of him.
A memorial will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Kutis Funeral Home in South County. Visitation at 10:30 a.m.; service at noon, followed immediately by a military burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.