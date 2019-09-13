The Community Music School (CMS) of Webster University is accepting mailed in or online submissions for their Young Composer’s Competition now through Friday, Oct. 18. Entrants compete in one of two categories — Level I for composers aged 12-16 and Level II for composers aged 17-21. Interested composers should visit www.webster.edu/cms-ycc for more information on how to submit.
Judges will review each submission and evaluate works based on melody, harmony, rhythm, style, form, instrumentation, labeling, notation, and musicality. Each submission receives feedback.
Winners of the Young Composers Competition will be announced no later than January 10th and are invited to attend the Young Composers Competition Concert on March 21, 2020 to hear their works performed by resident ensemble, Chamber Project St. Louis. Winners receive a professional concert recording of their work for their portfolio and a written critique and personal conference with guest composer Angélica Negrón. One of Ms. Negrón’s works will also be performed at the Emerging Composers Concert.
Prior to the public performance CMS presents public workshops including a session with guest composer Angélica Negrón tentatively titled “The World as an Instrument” related to her approach to electronic music composition focusing on her use of found sounds and unusual instruments.