Hello, neighbors. I’d like to give you a pep talk. Here is something I get excited about (with apologies to my younger than 18-year-old neighbors):
You get to vote! Your vote matters! Don’t let anyone convince you that it’s too hard, scary, or that it doesn’t matter.
The St. Louis County Board of Elections has blown me away! They were able to mail out over 100,000 county ballots (absentee and mail-in) within the first few days that they could.
If you want to vote in-person on election day, you get to do that. Make your Nov. 3 plan now.
If you want to vote in-person absentee, you can do that now. No advanced application required. From the Board of Elections:
Absentee voting is available at the BOE office Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through Oct. 21. On Oct. 22, four satellite sites around the county will open for absentee voting in addition to the BOE.
If you want to vote absentee by mail or mail-in, you can do that. Request your ballot today to give yourself time to return it. You’ll get a QR code to track its return.
If you need your ballot envelope notarized (not everyone does) there are events all over the city and county to help you get that done. And walking among you are many neighborhood notaries itching to help you get your ballot returned ASAP.
You get to choose how you vote. Check out the St. Louis County Board of Elections website for more details, registration and applications. If you need help, your neighbors stand ready to help. You’ve got this!
Jill Anderson
Webster Groves