Through heartfelt writing, yoga teaching and speaking, Becky Vollmer declares her daily mission to be inspiring people to move from fear to freedom.
To reach more people with her quest, this Rock Hill resident recently debuted her first book, “You Are Not Stuck: How Soul-Guided Choices Transform Fear Into Freedom,” as published by New York-headquartered St. Martin’s Press.
“The book reflects a movement that empowers people to pursue the lives they most deeply desire,” Vollmer asserted. “It’s about taking a series of small, deliberate steps.”
She suggests unflinchingly to readers: “We all have choices; we just have to be brave enough to make them.”
Tips for getting “unstuck” are covered in the book’s chapters, such as understanding empowerment gaps, why women often don’t feel authorized to disrupt the status quo, how to break cycles of fear and make courageous choices, how to give oneself permission to change, and tradeoffs/consequences/boundaries. At the end of each chapter, closing exercises with reflective questions are offered for introspection.
All of the chapters are meant to be rigorously devoured with pen, journal and highlighters in hand, because Vollmer’s decree is that everyone “deserves to live a life you dream of, not one you want to break free from but can’t figure out how.”
The book outlines nine steps laid out over three sections to help others get over their fears, based on Vollmer’s own experiences of being a corporate dropout, giving up alcohol, analyzing relationships and anchoring through yoga. The book then guides readers to assemble considerations in one place, propelling their lives into a framework for evaluating what they want to do next.
She said she hopes readers will use the book as a tool to develop specific, new blueprints for their lives. Readers are encouraged to look at choices from the perspective of their passions, rather than what society tells them they should do.
“The book blends straight talk, humor and a modern take on ancient yoga philosophy to guide would-be job quitters, divorce filers, bad-habit breakers and other change seekers,” Vollmer explained.
By combining self-exploration exercises, mindfulness practices and breathing techniques, Vollmer said she invites readers to both soothe and embolden their spirit, while resetting their priorities.
“We have to drown out naysaying voices in our heads and make bold choices in support of the life we desire,” she added.
As an established voice in sobriety and recovery communities, Vollmer writes about personal growth, relationships, mindfulness, meditation, spirituality and mental health connected to wellness.
Additionally, she guides a virtual, global community on social media called “The Circle,” with 370,000-plus followers on Facebook. Members, at $20 per month, join her online on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. via Zoom. She calls it a combination deep talk, soul food, a big hug and a forehead kiss.
“It’s so fun to have folks from literally around the world gather each week in ‘The Circle,’” Vollmer said. “People from all walks of life, from Springfield (Missouri) to South Africa, Alton (Illinois) to Australia, come together and witness one another with so much love and compassion. We laugh, cry, grow, heal — and best of all, we get to do it together. I’m excited to see more folks show up, exactly as they are, and be part of the good energy.”
Vollmer has taught online courses about empowerment and choice, and led sold-out programs that combine movement, breathwork, self-exploration and action planning at yoga and wellness centers across the country.
As a St. Louis area native, Vollmer holds a journalism degree as a 1996 graduate of Webster University, and is an alumnus of Ursuline Academy in Kirkwood (class of 1991). Now, her four children are students within the Kirkwood School District.
“I’m so proud of my St. Louis roots,” she said. “It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly 30 years since I was a student at Webster University, learning journalism. I’m a lucky woman, indeed.”
Vollmer recently hosted a book reading at the St. Louis County Library. Wherever she goes, she said readers generally ask why it feels selfish to put their own wants and needs first, what to do if they don’t know what they want instead and how to know when it’s time to act.
“It’s no coincidence these questions get to the heart of the book,” she said. “First, we dig into why a person needs to make a change in their life. Then we explore what they want that change to look like. Last, we discuss how, specifically, to implement that change. That is the boiled-down process of becoming unstuck in three words: why, what, how.”
Vollmer said she hopes to write at least two more books, and will be starting on the next one this spring as an exploration of developing resilience by letting go of the need for security and control. As the book’s epilogue cites: “This little story of mine is far from over.”
“You Are Not Stuck: How Soul-Guided Choices Transform Fear into Freedom” is available at local bookstores including the Novel Neighbor, Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House and Main Street Books. It can also be purchased at Barnes & Noble, Target and Walmart, and through Amazon. For more information, visit YouAreNotStuck.com.