“You Are An Ironman”

Dan Davila never thought he’d be an Ironman — a coveted title among endurance athletes earned after completing a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run.
But that’s exactly what the 52-year-old Kirkwood Fire Department veteran did on Sept. 26, 2021. Davila finished Ironman Chattanooga in 12 hours, 48 minutes and 14 seconds — quite a feat for a race that allows participants 17 hours to finish, with many missing that cutoff.
Davila even covered four more miles than the traditional Ironman distance, which is typically a cumulative 140.6 miles. Because Ironman Chattanooga’s bike course is 116 miles instead of the typical 112 miles, Ironman Chattanooga finishers get that extra bump in mileage making their finish a total of 144.6 miles — and yes, the tattoo on Davila’s left calf reflects that.
Davila hadn’t seriously considered attempting an Ironman until after striking up a conversation with a guy who was sporting the familiar Ironman symbol “M-Dot” tattoo on his calf at a shorter race.
Davila, a 30-year veteran of the Kirkwood Fire Department, had completed shorter distance triathlons, but an Ironman seemed impossible. Having never run a marathon, he couldn’t fathom running 26.2 miles after the first two legs of an Ironman — a 2.4-mile swim in a lake, river or ocean, followed by a 112- or 116-mile bike ride.
“I didn’t have any plans of doing an Ironman, but once that guy told me that everyone walks throughout the run (of an Ironman), my whole mindset started shifting,” said Davila, who lives in High Ridge with his wife Jenni and their dog, D.J., who have been at the finish of nearly all of his races. “That was in 2019, and later that year I signed up for Ironman Louisville in October 2020.”
Davila started training, but by mid-2020, Ironman Louisville was canceled because of the pandemic. Registration for Ironman Louisville athletes was then transferred to Ironman Chattanooga, scheduled for nearly a year later in September 2021.
Start Small
Davila’s Ironman journey began like most do — small. The firefighter engineer started doing sprint triathlons — which typically include a half-mile swim, 12.4-mile bike and 3.1 mile run — in 2018.
“I saw a notice in the Kirkwood-Webster Times about the Tour de Kirkwood triathlon,” he said. “I had no idea what it was, but I saw the swim, bike and run distances and thought, ‘I could do that.’ So, I signed up for the Tour de Kirkwood that summer.”
A soccer player in high school and college, Davila had kept up running short distances over the years, but hadn’t done much swimming and hadn’t been on a bike in nearly two decades. That being the case, he started with an indoor sprint triathlon in February 2018.
He then got a bike and several outdoor sprint triathlons followed.
“I really enjoyed the competition,” he said.
By then, Davila was hooked and wanted to take his triathlon hobby even farther — literally. Next came Olympic-distance triathlons, which typically consist of a nearly one-mile swim, 24.8-mile bike and 6.2-mile run. After that, he set his sights on a half Ironman — a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run. But getting there didn’t happen overnight.
“It took two years (of training) before I could swim a mile without taking a rest. It took me about three years to build up to doing 50 miles on the bike, and it also took about three years to build up to running 26 miles,” Davila said. “It just takes time. You have to pace yourself, and you have to be patient with yourself. And, you just have to keep going.
“I wasn’t sure I’d get past 50 miles on the bike, but 50 led to 60, 60 led to 70, and so on,” he added. “It’s the same thing with swimming and running.”
By the summer of 2020, Davila was cycling three or four times a week on the bike trails in Columbia, Illinois, running three to four times a week and doing a lake swim at least once a week. Fortunately, his 48 hours on/96 hours off schedule with the fire department was conducive to his training.
“A lot of firefighters have second jobs. I do not, so training was my part-time job,” he said.
“You Are An Ironman”
In addition to all of the hours, days, weeks, months and years spent training, Davila had more than a dozen shorter triathlons — and one half Ironman — under his belt when he lined up at the swim start of the full Ironman in Chattanooga on Sept. 26, 2021.
It helped that the half Ironman he completed was in Chattanooga just four months earlier in May 2021. He was already familiar with the area and had gotten a taste of the rolling hills on the bike course.
First up was a 2.4-mile swim in the Tennessee River. Davila clocked one of his fastest swim times for that distance — 57 minutes and 33 seconds — given athletes were swimming with the current.
Next up was the 116-mile bike course, which Davila finished in six hours and 15 minutes. Although the course was challenging, good weather helped.
“It was perfect — 70 degrees and sunny,” he said.
After completing the swim and bike portions, Davila still had more than nine hours to finish the 26.2-mile run before the 17-hour cutoff.
“At that point, I knew I’d be an Ironman with that much time left to finish,” Davila said.
And finish he did. Although he alternated walking with running throughout the marathon, he stepped up the pace as the finish line neared.
“When there was about a half mile left, I went into a full out sprint,” he said. “I was so full of adrenaline that I felt no pain.”
Those in the sport will tell you there’s no finish line like an Ironman finish line, and Davila can vouch for that.
“You see the finish line, the red carpet and all the spectators, and you just go for it,” he said. “I didn’t even look at the clock — I was just high-fiving everybody. And of course, my wife was right there, just like she is at all the finish lines. Next to getting married, this was one of the greatest moments of my life.”
It was special for his wife, too.
“Watching him cross that finish line was like no feeling I’ve ever had before,” she said. “I was gushing with so much pride, crying with relief and beyond excited. It was a moment I’ll never forget. Two years of nonstop training — he was so dedicated and determined. I knew he could do it. I keep telling him he has to do at least one more so I can watch him run down the shoot. It was an amazing day!”
After completing the marathon in five hours and 23 minutes, Davila’s official Ironman finish time was 12 hours, 48 minutes and 14 seconds.
“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I was worried that I wouldn’t finish, but I did. It’s really all in your mind.”
Although he’s signed up for two half Ironmans and a handful of other triathlons next year, Davila said he’s not sure if he’ll do another full Ironman Checking even one off the bucket list is enough for now.
“It’s a badge of honor, and it’s been a life-changing event for me,” he said. “Since then I’ve been going about life differently. I think if I can do an Ironman, then I can do just about anything else.”