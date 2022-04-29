The Monday Club of Webster Groves, 37 S. Maple Ave., will host “Yoga for Ukraine” on Sunday, May 1, with internationally-certified yoga therapist Pam Todd to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.
From 2 to 2:45 p.m., enjoy Level 1 Chair Yoga. From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., enjoy Level 1-2 Slow Flow. Bring your own mat for slow flow.
These sessions will also be available on Zoom. To register for Zoom sessions, contact Pam Todd at ptmfundyoga@gmail.com by April 29.
Those wishing to donate without attending may send checks payable to Monday Club of Webster Groves with “Ukraine” in the memo line.