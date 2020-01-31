Two-and-a-half years ago, we moved our family to Kirkwood because we loved its charm, location, and most importantly, its highly rated school district. We purchased a home previously owned by a widow — her children long ago grown and gone. Our family, which includes one elementary-age child at Keysor and one soon to be, are just one example of many of the same.
Many people in our community have voiced concerns about building a new school, partly due to declining birth rates nationwide. However, national trends don’t necessarily translate here, and the precipitous rise in the number of 4-plus bedroom McMansions in our community demonstrates growth, not decline. A drive down any street in Kirkwood is evidence that a new generation is moving in, having children, and placing increased demand on our school system.
Our family asks that you please vote “Yes” on Prop S to ensure that Kirkwood continues to have excellent schools with appropriate resources to care for all of our community’s children — both present and future.
Keysor parents