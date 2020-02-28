Glendale is fortunate to have a high quality and dedicated workforce that works hard to make our community a great place to live. However, I’m concerned that its pension funding shortfall presents a significant financial challenge and may jeopardize employee retention and recruitment for its police, fire and public works programs.
Proposition E is part of Glendale’s plan to merge its pensions for all employees into a professionally managed system that administers pensions for local governments across Missouri. This is the same course of action recently taken by several cities in St Louis County to resolve their pension funding issues and improve their competitiveness in recruiting and retaining employees.
As a local law enforcement professional and spouse of a Glendale police officer, I know that secure retirement benefits are a major factor in attracting the best city employees. As a Glendale resident, I want to help solve Glendale’s pension funding shortfall so that the city can retain employees and recruit the best applicants.
Please learn more about this important issue by reading information provided by the city on its website at glendalemo.org. Let’s support Glendale employees on April 7 by voting “Yes” on Prop E.
