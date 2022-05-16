It’s not often that an elementary school nurse is in a position to save a student’s life, but that’s exactly what Meagan Lozano did when Audrey Elizabeth “Ellie” McBrayer collapsed at her Webster Groves school three months ago.
Today, Clark Elementary School Nurse Lozano and second grader Ellie share hugs and smiles, laughing and talking like usual. But the circumstances couldn’t have been more different when Ellie collapsed in a school hallway on Feb. 7, 2022.
No one knew at the time that Ellie’s collapse was due to a serious heart condition that would require a heart transplant.
“It was just a normal Monday and I was in my office when one of our instructional aides came in and said a student needed help in the hallway,” Lozano said. “I wasn’t sure what was going on, but I went straight to her. She was just about 20 feet down from my office door.
When Lozano got to Ellie, she was unresponsive. She called out for someone to call 911, and then began CPR.
“My principal came rushing out, so I told him to grab the AED (automated external defibrillator), which was right across the hall, while I continued compressions and CPR. The AED then advised that a shock was necessary.”
Within seconds after the shock was delivered, Ellie started crying and became responsive. She then sat up and was talking. By that time, an ambulance had arrived.
“I carried her down the hall and gave a report to the EMTs. Principal (Joe) Hays rode in the ambulance with her to the hospital,” Lozano said.
In a situation where every second mattered, Ellie’s family couldn’t be more grateful to Lozano for her quick actions.
“It was less than four minutes from the time she started chest compressions, hooked her up to the AED and revived her,” said Wendy McBrayer, Ellie’s mom.
McBrayer said that because Lozano acted so quickly, Ellie didn’t suffer any brain damage or memory loss.
“If she hadn’t been there, if she hadn’t sprung into action, if they hadn’t had the AED machine there and used it, we could have been planning a funeral for my child,”
McBrayer added. “If it wasn’t for Nurse Meagan, Ellie wouldn’t be here right now.”
A Community Hero
The Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce named Lozano as the recipient of its “Community Hero Award” at its annual awards banquet in April.
“The chance of survival drops by 10% every 60 seconds that pass without the use of an AED, so every second counts and Nurse Meagan, along with the help of Principal Joe Hays, saved the child’s life,” the chamber announced with the award. “Their knowledge, expertise and quick thinking gave these parents their child back.”
Lozano, who worked in labor and delivery before serving as a nurse in Ferguson-Florissant schools and then the Webster Groves School District, attributes her quick response to her 12 years of nursing and regular, ongoing CPR training.
“This is the first time I’ve ever had to provide CPR, and you’d expect it even less in an elementary school setting, but I’m just grateful that there was no hesitation and my training kicked in automatically,” said Lozano, a nurse at Clark Elementary School for three years.
“We do CPR training every few years and it feels silly when you’re practicing because they make you say out loud, ‘Get the AED,’ but it obviously helped. I’m grateful for my training, and I’m so grateful that what we did worked,” Lozano said.
Lozano said she typically isn’t in her office at the time Ellie collapsed because she’s making rounds to deliver medication to other students. But on that particular day, she was running late.
“Normally, I wouldn’t have been in my office, so it would have taken longer for someone to come find me,” she said. “We had the AED right there and we were able to give her the shock so quickly.”
Lozano said Ellie’s fighting spirit also likely helped.
“She has so much energy and so much spunk, and I’m sure that helped carry her through this,” she said.
But Ellie’s journey was far from over.
A New Heart For Ellie
As relieved as everyone was after Ellie was revived, more worry set in when the otherwise healthy 7-year-old arrived at Children’s Hospital.
Tests revealed she had restrictive cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the walls of the lower heart chambers are abnormally rigid and can’t expand as the ventricles fill with blood, leading to heart failure.
“Ellie showed no signs prior to that — you basically don’t know you have it until your heart stops,” her mom said.
Ellie’s condition was so severe that she was immediately put on the waiting list for a heart transplant, and would have to stay in the hospital until receiving one. Ellie’s family was told the wait would be at least two months, but more likely four to six months. Until then, Ellie was hooked up to a monitor and equipped with a LifeVest, a wearable defibrillator for those at risk of sudden cardiac death.
Surprisingly, six days after Ellie was put on the transplant list, she got a heart.
“Not only did she get it in six days, but it was an absolute perfect match,” McBrayer said. “Ellie did really well in surgery, but we had some scares. They had to leave her chest open for a few days because her heart wasn’t working on its own as well as the doctors had hoped.”
Ellie was sedated and put on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.
“She decided she’d had enough of the ventilator and ripped the tube out,” McBrayer said. “After that, her heart started beating on its own and then she was breathing on her own. She’s a spitfire and she’s a fighter. She’s a feisty girl, so when she pulled out her breathing tube, we were like, ‘Yep, Ellie’s back!’”
Ten days after her heart transplant, Ellie was cleared to go home. Three and a half weeks later, she returned to school on March 29.
“We had good plans in place (for keeping her safe) through working with her medical team, and we were all so, so excited to have her back,” Lozano said. “I am continually so grateful that everything we did on Feb. 7 worked and that she was able to transition to such an incredible medical team at the hospital.
“Every time I see her I am reminded of what a miracle she is,” Lozano added. “It is a miracle that she is walking through our halls again, running faster, jumping and playing on the playground as a normal second grader, laughing and definitely back to normal Ellie.”