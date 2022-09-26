I agree with Mr. Cooper’s letter (Mailbag, Sept. 2) that we have become an intolerant society. And, I too, was disappointed when someone trespassed on our property and removed both of our signs. One read, “Without God Life Has No Meaning.” The other read, “You Matter.” I found them missing the morning after the Fourth of July.
Our street is always used as an exit for those attending the Webster Groves fireworks display. So, we had assumed they were removed by someone leaving the final fireworks display that evening.
It was even more shameful being done on such a day that we are celebrating our country’s freedoms. I did locate the “You Matter” sign where it was thrown on a neighbor’s lawn, but could never find the other sign.
However, I just wanted others to know that such happens to all. And as a neighbor said, “It probably was some teenager horsing around.” Regardless, let us not allow such careless behavior to further divide us.
Diane Sperber
Webster Groves